Japan extends deadline for casino host city bids to April 2022

Japan has pushed back by nine months a July 2021 deadline for cities to submit bids to host casinos amid delays in preparation and a downturn in operators' business conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Friday.
The government sees the so-called integrated resorts, which include casinos, shopping outlets and hotels, as a significant means of bolstering tourism, tax revenue and local economies as the country grapples with the impact of a shrinking population.
It has authorised licenses for three resorts, and set a new April 28, 2022, deadline for bids and development plans from interested cities. Those that have expressed an interest include Yokohama, Tokyo, Osaka - Japan's three largest cities - as well as smaller cities including Nagasaki and Wakayama.
The government's plans for the resorts have been hampered in the past by opposition from a public wary of gambling addiction and a bribery scandal that led to the arrest of a high-profile lawmaker.
In May, Las Vegas Sands Corp ended its plans for a resort in Japan.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
3 Comments
P. Smith
Because pachinko addiction wasn’t bad enough, we need casinos. Makes perfect sense.
noriahojanen
Only one or two venues suffice as the pandemic badly affects the whole IR strategy. Among these candidate cities I think that Osaka (its bay area) is most likely to succeed. It will host the 2015 Expo and is paying the way for IR project. Nagasaki (Sasebo) may be chosen as well.
Simian Lane
Good old gambling, the most virtuous of pastimes.