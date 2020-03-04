Japan eyes emergency coronavirus legislation as infections rise

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government plans to implement a special law effective for up to two years aimed at better responding to the coronavirus outbreak and enabling it to declare a state of emergency if needed, ruling party sources said Wednesday, as the number of infections reported in Japan topped 1,000.
As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,001 in Japan after one new case was reported in Yamaguchi Prefecture, marking the first in the Chugoku region in western Japan, and another in Kyoto.
The tally, based on information provided by the health ministry and local authorities, includes 706 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo.
The domestic death toll stands at 12, including six linked to the cruise ship.
Among Japan's 47 prefectures, cases have been reported in 27, with the northernmost island of Hokkaido having the largest number of confirmed infections.
Hokkaido, which declared a state of emergency on Friday, has confirmed 79 cases. Tokyo, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures have each confirmed over 30 cases, and along with Wakayama they have also reported small groups of infections, or clusters, in their regions.
Abe is hoping to secure enough support from opposition parties critical of what they see as his government's relaxed response to the outbreak as the ruling coalition wants a bill to clear parliament in mid-March.
The government plans to revise the existing law on novel influenza so it can take similar steps for two years until February 2022 against the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, a pneumonia-like respiratory disease, according to the sources.
COVID-19 was officially classified in Japan as a designated infectious disease in February.
If the law is amended and once a state of emergency is declared by the prime minister for specific parts of the country, local governors can accordingly demand residents to stay indoors, call for school closures and limit the use of facilities in which large numbers of people gather.
Abe and leaders from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and two other smaller opposition parties, are expected to meet later in the day to discuss the new legislation.
The opposition camp has been criticizing Abe for causing public confusion with his abrupt request last Thursday to close all schools from this week through a spring break that typically ends in early April. As part of efforts to reduce group transmission risks, Abe has also asked organizers of big entertainment and sporting events to cancel or postpone them.
The government is compiling a fresh emergency package by using a 270 billion yen reserve fund for the current fiscal year through March to contain the outbreak and minimize its impact on an economy increasingly seen as on the cusp of a recession.
On Tuesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said a total of 90,893 cases of COVID-19, the pneumonia-like respiratory disease caused by the virus, have been reported globally, with the death toll standing at 3,110.
As of Monday, a total of 59 COVID-19 patients in Japan were connected to ventilators or had been admitted to intensive care, but most patients with the disease had mild symptoms, according to data from the health ministry.
The government has said the next two weeks or so will be critical in curbing the spread of the virus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.© KYODO
klausdorth
And the government (Shin-chan) has spoken, so shall be it:
Well, I'd say (humbled opinion) this will not be just two weeks. Maybe that's why they added the "or so"?
Be vague and flexible so people won't be able to blame you.
SauloJpn
It is difficult to foresee if draconian measures are really the answer to this corona virus, even though it seems like it is working well in China, since new cases have been dropping very quickly, it is still too early to tell.
Definitely, inaction by the government is not excusable but I would hate to see my freedom taken away. I would most likely obey if told to stay indoors if it is the best course of action but I can see how some of the people would not, and in that case the power to intervene might be necessary.
Alex80
... Including everytime the Diamond Princess numbers is creating confusion. Seriously.
Alex80
I noticed very harsh criticism towards Japan also in the German press. And when I wrote something about this in German newspapers, I was censored. While the left wing Korean government is considered perfect and trustworthy no matter what, just because (left wing). Politicization of this "virus" is already rampant.
goldeneagle
In summary the Government will make laws to control people more by telling them if they can get out of home or not and find ways to spend money on their friend’s companies.
Mark
We shall overcome!
Gorramcowboy
Seriously, can they stop using the cruise ship among Japanese statistics. How many passengers were actually Japanese nationals?
Very misleading to say the least.
Alex80
Oh, people can put thumbs down whatever they want, but if some press didn't act so "weird", people wouldn't be so confused.
Alex80
@Gorramcowboy: stop complaining about that, or you are accused to downplay Japanese numbers.
Mark
I am not so worried about the virus, what I am worried about is all the unemployed LUNATICS on Social Media and Amazon trying to make a $ .
Alex80
Some part of worldwide press already decided that:
China lied but now we can trust them about the declining numbers
Iran always lies
Japan is downplaying the numbers to defend the Olympics and no matter what the government does, it's always "wrong"
Italy is the major cluster in Europe, but they don't care to remember how we did almost 30,000 tests already, unlike the modest number of tests made in the rest of Europe. We created red zones, we closed schools, etc., but we are barely winning any praise and trustSouth Korean government is praised no matter what. I think in Italy we are doing even more than they are doing but European press isn't so kind towards us.
The virus is real, but how the information is treated is very politically biased.
zichi
PM Abe still deciding about a national emergency.
Alex80
And if some people think it's impossible any kind of manipulation of this virus news just for taking advantage in terms of trade war between Countries, only look at this French spot about "Pizza Corona":
https://youtu.be/tBQGcUqveqA
This happens in the "politically correct" EU.
rgcivilian1
What, this many Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,001 in Japan, is this including the 800 from the ship?
Hello Kitty 321
If people are forced to stay home, how are they going to buy their toilet paper?
Alex80
Ask yourself why our French "cousins" didn't make any black humor video against Chinese or Korean food. Italy is French competitor in the food market, not China or Korea. But some people still want to deny the obvious. Again, this emergency is used by some press in a very political way, for taking some advantages. I would like to say to Japanese people who they shouldn't trust their government blindly simply because you must never do that, not because of what foreign press says about it. There are always biased interests.
Alex80
Italy is the main competitor in the food market for France, I meant. And about Japan, people shouldn't forget that South Korea wanted already boycott Tokyo Olympics, and they were pushing the narrative about radioactive food and stuff. The fact that they are pushing everywhere the idea that Japan is hiding the real numbers of the coronavirus cases shouldn't be a surprise at this point, and the fact that some other foreign newspapers embrace this narrative isn't weird at all, in times of trade war.