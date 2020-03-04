Japan eyes emergency coronavirus legislation as infections top 1,000

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government plans to implement a special law effective for up to two years aimed at better responding to the coronavirus outbreak and enabling it to declare a state of emergency if needed, ruling party sources said Wednesday, as the number of infections reported in Japan topped 1,000.

Abe is hoping to secure enough support from opposition parties critical of what they see as his government's relaxed response to the outbreak as the ruling coalition wants a bill to clear parliament in mid-March.

The government plans to revise the existing law on novel influenza so it can take similar steps for two years until February 2022 against the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, a pneumonia-like respiratory disease, according to the sources.

COVID-19 was officially classified in Japan as a designated infectious disease in February.

If the law is amended and once a state of emergency is declared by the prime minister for specific parts of the country, local governors can accordingly demand residents to stay indoors, call for school closures and limit the use of facilities in which large numbers of people gather.

Abe and leaders from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and two other smaller opposition parties, are expected to meet later in the day to discuss the new legislation.

The opposition camp has been criticizing Abe for causing public confusion with his abrupt request last Thursday to close all schools from this week through a spring break that typically ends in early April. As part of efforts to reduce group transmission risks, Abe has also asked organizers of big entertainment and sporting events to cancel or postpone them.

The government is compiling a fresh emergency package by using a 270 billion yen reserve fund for the current fiscal year through March to contain the outbreak and minimize its impact on an economy increasingly seen as on the cusp of a recession.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,001 in Japan after one new case was reported in Yamaguchi Prefecture, marking the first in the Chugoku region in western Japan, and another in Kyoto.

The tally, based on information provided by the health ministry and local authorities, includes 706 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo.

The domestic death toll stands at 12, including six linked to the cruise ship.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, cases have been reported in 27, with the northernmost island of Hokkaido having the largest number of confirmed infections.

Hokkaido, which declared a state of emergency on Friday, has confirmed 79 cases. Tokyo, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures have each confirmed over 30 cases, and along with Wakayama they have also reported small groups of infections, or clusters, in their regions.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said a total of 90,893 cases of COVID-19, the pneumonia-like respiratory disease caused by the virus, have been reported globally, with the death toll standing at 3,110.

As of Monday, a total of 59 COVID-19 patients in Japan were connected to ventilators or had been admitted to intensive care, but most patients with the disease had mild symptoms, according to data from the health ministry.

The government has said the next two weeks or so will be critical in curbing the spread of the virus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

