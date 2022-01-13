Japan eyes shortened isolation period for close Omicron contacts

The Japanese government is considering shortening the current 14-day isolation period for those who have been identified as a close contact of a person infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, officials said Thursday.
The envisioned policy change, aimed at minimizing social disruption and preventing a strain on the medical system, comes as research suggests that Omicron has a shorter incubation period compared with other variants of the virus.
"We have to devise ways to maintain social functions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo. "We'd like to consider responding flexibly as needed."
The National Institute for Infectious Diseases has said a study of people infected with the Omicron variant in Okinawa Prefecture shows that the incubation period was around three days compared with about five for the other variants.
Japan is facing a resurgence of coronavirus cases with the spread of the Omicron variant.
The health ministry says a person is a close contact if they have interacted with an infected person at a short distance or for a long period of time, thus facing a relatively high risk of infection.
The current policy requires people identified as close contacts to isolate themselves for 14 days at home or designated facilities, but some experts have been calling for the period to be shortened to around 10 days.
The Omicron variant, known as a highly transmissible strain, has been added to the list of coronavirus "variants of concern" by the World Health Organization, as it has the potential to evade immunity provided by vaccines.
But it is also said the risk of developing severe symptoms from Omicron is likely to be lower than that for other variants. In the United States and Europe where Omicron has spread rapidly, isolation periods have been shortened recently.
On Wednesday, the health ministry notified local governments that doctors and nurses who have had close contact with people infected with COVID, including the Omicron variant, will be able to continue working if they test negative each day.
In the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, medical services are affected by a staff shortage as many of their employees have been forced to miss work after coming into close contact with those who have contracted the virus.
According to the government, about 16,000 medical facilities nationwide are involved in monitoring the health conditions of infected people recuperating at home, up 30 percent from late November last year.
Also on Thursday, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa requested leaders of Japan's major business groups to promote teleworking so companies can continue operations even if workers are infected with the virus.
"Teleworking is an effective means to continue operations. I want each entity to think out what plans can be utilized," Yamagiwa told the leaders in an online meeting.
Masakazu Tokura, the head of Japan's powerful business lobby Keidanren, said he would accept the request and called for shortening the isolation period for people who had close contact with the infected.
"There should be a system where people can swiftly return to society after they test negative," Tokura said.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Yesterday afternoon, I spoke to a Japanese woman who had just been released from a three-day quarantine at a hotel near Haneda Airport. She had been identified as a close contact to a passenger who had tested positive on her flight from Atlanta. According to her, she first received an email reporting that someone on board had tested positive, and she then received a phone call from an official informing her that she had been identified as a close contact. That official, however, said that they were going to let her leave the facility, but they were going to check in with her more often. She was scheduled to be here only three weeks visiting family in Tokyo, so my guess is that the officials realized a two-week quarantine at a government facility would have been excessive and harsh, and might have been viewed as such if the story had made its way to the public.
Good for her, but I truly wonder whether “John Smith” or “Muhammad Aziz” would have received similar treatment.
Yubaru
Love to see how doctors, nurses, 1st responders, manual laborers, bus and taxi driver's, and a plethora of other occupations and those who work in them, are going to "telework"!
The backbone of the economy, and all the service industry employees, basically everyone outside of "white collared" workers will never get the chance to "utilize" teleworking!
I really get annoyed when I see these bureaucrats talking about "telework" like its an option for everyone!
Yubaru
Why? Neither of them would have been allowed into the country anyway, so at least until the end of February a comment like this is nothing other than the proverbial "stirring the pot!"
noriahojanen
It's reasonable, especially for essential workers whose sudden two-week long absence at work could badly affect many other people and communities. Most close contact people test negative while under the current guideline they must be treated almost as equal as "patients". Nonsense and costly.
Asiaman7
Yubaru 05:24 pm JST
Why can’t a fine chap named “John Smith” or “Muhammad Aziz” reside in Japan?