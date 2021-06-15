Japan eyes vaccinating people under 65 at state-run mass centers from Thursday

Japan's state-run mass coronavirus vaccination centers plan to start inoculating people aged under 65 as early as Thursday in an expanded drive to fill in vacant slots, a government source said Tuesday.
The centers in Tokyo and Osaka were set up last month by the Defense Ministry to give shots to people aged 65 and older living in seven prefectures in the metropolitan and Kansai areas.
But as slots remained largely vacant for two weeks through June 27, the ministry last week expanded the scope to accept people from nationwide. To not waste COVID-19 vaccines, it is now considering also removing the age restrictions to allow people aged between 18 and 64 to receive shots at the centers.
The ministry is expected to make a formal decision later in the day, the source said.
The centers, which can inoculate up to 10,000 people a day in Tokyo and 5,000 at the Osaka venue, will administer U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those aged 18 and older.
At the Tokyo center, about 87,000 of the 120,000 vaccination slots for the two-week period from Monday were unfilled as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, while about 33,000 of the 60,000 slots remained open at the Osaka center, according to the ministry.
The slots from July 28 onward are mostly filled by elderly people for their second-round shots.
Inoculations at the vaccination centers, run by the Self-Defense Forces, come in tandem with shots being administered at municipalities nationwide, mainly to health care workers and the elderly.
Some municipalities have already started vaccinations of people aged under 65 at their own venues.
Companies and universities were recently given the all-clear to administer vaccinations on site, with major airliners leading the initiative.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said the government is aiming to complete the vaccination of those aged 65 or older, as well as those turning 65 before next April, by the end of July and finish vaccinating Japan's population of 125 million by November.
About 5 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The rate remains low compared with other industrialized countries.
Japan's vaccination rollout was launched in February for health care workers and widened to senior citizens in April at sites run by municipalities.© KYODO
Mark
I wish they will stop putting age limits and vaccinate who ever wants to, isn't that more efficient??
Tokyoite
Here we go again, only for the person on the other end of the phone to say no!
Please prove me wrong Japan!
Tokyoite
AND stop calling them "mass" vaccination centers!
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Any attempts by this spineless government to appeal to people by saying they’re getting on with it are useless. Behind everyone else as usual.
OlympicSupport
There is nothing MASS about the size of these sites. The only MASS anything around here will be the oh so SWEET Olympics!
spinningplates
Monty Python:
'Get on with it.'
'Yes, GET ON WITH IT!'
noriahojanen
It's more important not to stop the rollout, give jabs to as many people as possible, regardless of age or other priorities.
Robert Leonard
So pathetic.
I was there (in Ohtemachi) on Friday night to see if I can get one of the thawed and unused vaccines just prior to closing hour. I was told “no way” because the site is only for those 65 and above. So ridiculous.
There was no one getting vaccinated but masses of bureaucrats and administrators just hanging around.
Our taxes are paying for this. Our livelihoods are suffering because of this.
So, so, wrong.
thelonius
Guarantee if you just show up, you'll be turned away.
"Oh, sorry you didn't make an appointment!"
"Ya, but there's like nobody in there!"
"Sorry, need an appointment, and your voucher."
"Ya, but my city hall won't send that out for like another 2 months!"
"Sorry. Come back when you have a voucher and appointment."
2 months later
"Sorry, this site is permanently closed now."
Ya gotta laugh.
Laguna
Cool. So all I have to do is travel from Kumamoto to Osaka on a wing and a wish.