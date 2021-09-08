Japan considering vaccine passports for commercial activities

Japan is considering a wide usage of so-called vaccine passports for commercial purposes as part of efforts to regularize domestic social and economic activities that have long been stagnant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft government plan.
Such certificates will allow users entry and usage at stores and sites for entry, with business operators free to decide what kind of services they will offer and to whom to provide such services, the draft says.
The plan, to be presented at a government COVID-19 task force meeting as early as Thursday, says that with vaccine passports, users could get discounts and extra services.
"Use of vaccine passports will be accepted widely" in the country, it says.
The draft, however, warned against inappropriate discriminatory behavior toward those who do not show vaccine passports, such as requiring people to be vaccinated in order to enter a school and take up a job.
The draft also bans businesses from charging those who do not show vaccine passports "exorbitant prices."
Currently, Japan issues vaccine passports for international travel purpose only. But the government is planning to change that policy and digitalize the system by the end of the year in a bid to expand their full-fledged usage domestically.
The certificates are official records issued free of charge by local municipalities showing a person has been fully inoculated against COVID-19, with information such as name, passport number and date of vaccination also included.
People who wish to obtain a certificate are required to submit in person or via mail documents, including the application form, passport and vaccination tickets.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Discount it might be Ok
Other than discount it will be another new discrimination in Japan based on vaccine status.
JeffLee
LOL. Gotta love old-fashioned/analog Japan. Don't forgot your hanko!
Usually when I've tried to use discount programs in Japan, I run into so many rules and conditions, that I don't bother.
Monty
I received that vaccine passport already from the City Hall of my ward.
It was very easy to apply, because my first business trip overseas, since Corona, is coming soon.
You can apply online on your ward's homepage or do it by post, but then you have to a add a stamped return envelop.
If we could really get some benefits from the vaccine passports, that would be cool.
Free entry to a Soapland. Lol.
Oxycodin
They are using vaccines to control other activities?? Sounds like a nanny state
divinda
So here it comes.
Lost of interesting "considerations" this week, probably due to the unique timing of the Olympics/Paralympics being fully complete, a general election looming, and Suga now sitting as a so-called "lame duck" PM, but in reality a good time to push through questionable policies with only minimal ramifications, whether about vaccine passports, new SOE procedures, re-opening borders, record high defense budgets, or even solidifying the male-lineage throne.
Once its all passed, if things go awry and/or people complain, they can blame Suga and all the other old boys who are retiring, but the new incoming PM and government will be relatively shielded
snowymountainhell
Another systematic way to get small businesses to comply, monitor the exact amount of customers visiting and then, taxing the hell out of them for being compliant in the first place.
No surprises here. AND, another 2-5% raise is the consumption tax is also forthcoming.
Mr Kipling
Sounds like a good plan. Those in the medical, education and social welfare fields should be no jab... no job.
Jobs involving public contact should also think about this. As for "passports" to enter places... I'd leave that up the business owners, but those not complying would have to have stricter social distancing measures and checks in place ..At least until the pandemic ends. Make life as difficult as possible for the anti vax cultists.
paddletime
not surprising Japan loves creating discriminating systems
Jay
Ok. So I assume they will also be refusing entry to anyone that has not been vaccinated against influenza, tuberculosis, mumps, chickenpox, measles, etc. too?
People were vulnerable to a whole range of things long before Covid ever came along, and yet those risks (and deaths) were deemed acceptable or, more importantly, "that's life."
enolagay
These people thrive on discrimination and putting people into categories, these ridiculous passports will just fuel that.