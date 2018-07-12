Japan faces more frequent disasters

Japan risks more severe weather and must find ways to alleviate disasters, a government spokesman said on Thursday, as intense heat and water shortages raised fear of disease among survivors of last week's floods and landslides.
Torrential rain in western Japan caused the country's worst weather disaster in 36 years, killing 200 people, many in communities that have existed for decades on mountain slopes and flood plains largely untroubled by storms.
But severe weather has been battering the country more regularly in recent years, raising questions about the impact of global warming. Dozens of people were killed in a similar disaster last year.
"It's an undeniable fact that this sort of disaster due to torrential, unprecedented rain is becoming more frequent in recent years," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo.
Saving lives was the government's biggest duty, he said. "We recognize that there's a need to look into steps we can take to reduce the damage from disasters like this even a little bit," he said.
He did not elaborate on what steps the government could take.
More than 200,000 households had no water a week after disaster struck and many thousands of people were homeless.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
Wow, truly prophetic here! (Not!)
It's typhoon season, and based upon yearly averages alone, and including the fact that the ground is already very loose from all the recent rains, mudslides, triggered by frequent earthquakes, and potentially more rain, somewhat changed weather patterns, put altogether and you have the recipes for "more frequent disasters"
Outside of responding better, and possibly putting assets in strategic locations that are prone to or are potential disaster areas there is little he can say.
There is little the government can do to prevent natural disasters from occurring, but they CAN improve their responses.
SaikoPhysco
This is really a tough call.... worst weather disaster in 36 years. Do you go all out and spend billions and continue to grow the country's national debt, or try to work on things that are doable but less expensive.
Cricky
Chief secretary Soga admitted that Global warming is the cause of these weather mishaps. But offers no solution or even a gesture. Dozens dead and millions in emergency shelters but that's a Shogani moment for the Abe administration, probably have a party to celebrate their inaction.
Yubaru
I think that there would be plenty of people happy with the "dozens" dead vs the reality of hundreds!
Not to mention that there are not "millions" in emergency shelters either!
No need to exaggerate the numbers to make a point, shite happens here, and saying stuff like this gets others to spread it around like it's a fact, and then more shite breaks loose!
cucashopboy
Chief secretary Soga admitted that Global warming is the cause of these weather mishaps
Cricky - the article doesn't actually say that.
Sustainably reducing the world population and consumption, particularly meat and dairy consumption, which will be essential to minimising global warming, are ideas that are still anathema to most people, so I don't see a way out of this problem.
Akie
Japan spend trillions on defense system, where is the result ?
kurisupisu
Building houses on flood plains and way up on mountains is surely asking for trouble yet it is common here.....