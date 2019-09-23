Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tactical guided missile is launched in North Korea on Aug 6. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
national

Japan fails to track N Korean missiles in recent string of launches

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said.

The missiles, including ones that could reach Japan, escaped detection by Japan apparently due to their low altitudes and irregular trajectories and Tokyo believes that North Korea is attempting to break through Japan's existing missile defense network.

The Japanese government is increasingly concerned that the North is making progress in technological development. It is considering operating two or more Aegis-equipped destroyers to cover low altitudes as well as strengthening radar functions, the sources said.

Seoul's decision to terminate an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo is also likely to fuel Japan's concerns, as the missiles Japan failed to track were apparently successfully detected by the South Korean military.

Japan's inability to detect missiles that could land in the country at an early stage would make it difficult to intercept them and to take necessary steps swiftly enough such as issuing evacuation warnings.

In missile launches from May to September, North Korea fired off projectiles with different shapes and capabilities from previous ones on 10 occasions, according to the sources. Many of them flew below an altitude of 60 kilometers, which is lower than that of usual missiles.

Some of the missiles managed to escape detection by the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis-equipped destroyer in the Sea of Japan as well as a radar deployed in Japan and operated by the Air Self-Defense Force, the sources said.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry and South Korean military, the projectiles launched during the period included the KN-23, a new type of a short-range ballistic missile, a missile resembling the United States' Army Tactical Missile and multiple launch rocket artillery.

Among them, the KN-23, which is similar to an advanced ballistic missile manufactured in Russia, could reach Japan. The missile is known to have an irregular trajectory, the sources said.

The U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching ballistic missiles, but U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed the threat of North Korea's launches of short-range ballistic missiles since July.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Would this have happened had Japan not tried to punish South Korea? Hilarious to watch Japan cut its own nose off to spite its face.

It won't be long before the usual Japan apologists are here denigrating Sputh Korea, which is always hilarious to read.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

And why doesnt Japan just park a few of it's Aegis ships in off the coast in international waters? If the Aegis can not pick them up, then there is a problem!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I told you so.

This was the true purpose of the GSOMIA, sharing of Korean radar feed to Japan and it will be cut off in November unless Abe san surrenders to Moon with a white flag raised.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So let’s spend a few billion on the same ultra high-tech tin can missile defense system Saudi Arabia has... and then NK can send a third world drone directly into downtown Tokyo undetected.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Would this have happened had Japan not tried to punish South Korea? Hilarious to watch Japan cut its own nose off to spite its face.

Book are wonderful things. Try one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Burning Bush

So let’s spend a few billion on the same ultra high-tech tin can missile defense system Saudi Arabia has... and then NK can send a third world drone directly into downtown Tokyo undetected.

The US missile defense didn't work for Saudi Arabia, so Saudi Arabia has turned to Korea for its air defense system in an urgency.

https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Saudi-crown-prince-requests-help-from-South-Korea-to-build-air-defenses-602089

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE REQUESTS HELP FROM SOUTH KOREA TO BUILD AIR DEFENSES

BY REUTERS SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 12:29 

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested help from South Korea to strengthen the country's air defense system after attacks on two oil plants initially halved the country's oil production, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations, it added.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

