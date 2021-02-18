Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration faciliity reports infections

Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.
The new variant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and in two cases at airports, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Friday. The government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines, which Japan started to distribute this week.
"It may be more contagious than conventional strains, and if it continues to spread domestically, it could lead to a rapid rise in cases," Kato said.
The new strain appears to have originated overseas but is different from other types that have been found sporadically in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. It has the E484K mutation on the spike protein of the virus that has been found in other variants, which may undermine the effectiveness of vaccines.
Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 with 7,194 fatalities.
Meanwhile, five staff and 39 foreign detainees at a Tokyo immigration facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 130 detainees at the facility have been tested for the virus, according to a spokesperson for the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau. None of the cases is serious, and all infected detainees remain quarantined from others.
The representative declined to comment on the nationality of the infected detainees, citing privacy concerns.
Japan's detention system for immigration law violators and asylum seekers has been widely criticized for its medical standards, monitoring of detainees and response to emergencies.
"Many detainees are locked in a small, closed spaces," said Motoko Yamagishi, the head of a migrants-rights group. "It is regrettable that such an outbreak happened in the centre."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
klausdorth
Here we go and I hope that those vaccines will be effective concerning those strains, too.
didou
Is that the Japan strain ?
Yubaru
And I will bet that the authorities only know the individuals, and have ZERO contact tracing for these specific cases as well.
There has been little information regarding the "strains" of the virus being shared publicly until now.
iraira
Yubaru
Depending on the type of info you’re looking for, the Biorxiv and the Medrxiv preprint sites have a lot of info on the genetics, demographics, etc, of the variants.
sf2k
so it's not UK Brazil or SA? gulp
demazin
Where?
Matej
vaccines are useless as are ineffective in case of these strains,except Sputnik,but yes,thanks to NO from japanese side Sputnik is not available and highly likely will be not available for us here.simply because its russian.
Kumagaijin
Can you imagine the number of new Covid-19 strains that would emerge if you brought people from all over the world together for two weeks?
virusrex
From the information released it can't be known for sure, the name indicates one single mutation, but variants have many different mutations so this could be any of the previously identified new strains (just with some differences) or it could be just another that appeared in the same way.
This is not supported by the scientific data, the vaccines derived antibodies are still neutralizing for these strains but not to the same degree, that is a very long shot from being useless.
And no vaccine can be used in Japan without being first approved, and no vaccine is approved without the manufacturers applying for it to the government and fulfilling the requirements, If the makes of Sputnik are not interested in the Japanese market it is not like someone can force them to apply.
AG
Of course because Japan is immune to the virus so the possibility of being a japanese strain is immediately out of the table.
More propaganda, we like it.
darkaura
klausdorthToday 11:07 am JST
From what I hear the vaccine does not attack the actual virus but it attacks the protein layer around the virus that makes it infectious. So in theory it should be effective against all strains because the protein layer is the same.
justasking
Well, we're doomed. Let's slow down the vaccine roll out some more...
Luddite
Looks like Japan may have it’s own variant. Maybe they will stop seeing the pandemic as foreign problem. The big issue is that many countries will now put Japan on a red list, looks like I’ll be having to hotel quarantine when I go back home next month.
Raw Beer
It depends on what part of the spike protein is recognized by the antibodies. The spike protein will always be there, and it will always bind to the Ace2 receptor. But variants can have mutations in places that will prevent some antibodies from binding to it.
That's why the Chinese vaccine (or Rusian one?) might be better; but it's a Chinese vaccine so ...
Monty
Nobody really cares...except the Doomsayers!
Let us continue with the Vaccine Roll Out Programm and everything will be fine in a few months.
Goodlucktoyou
How did they get here?
business, special visa, high level politicians, private jet, overseas Olympic training and administration staff? USA sailors and pilots?
This is serious!
virusrex
That would require for antibodies against other proteins to be also neutralizing, which is not something automatic, if the antibodies are made against proteins that are not exposed in the virions then it will not matter how many are produced. To be able to examine that, very detailed results have to be available which is the weak point of the Chinese vaccine, All other vaccines also can be said that work "well" against the new strains, because the antibodies still are able to neutralize it, the devil is in the details.
Another thing is that if any of the other proteins in the vaccine is similar to something in the body the risk of autoimmune problems increase, and since there is no intracellular viral RNA to be recognized, the immune reaction is biased over inflammatory processes, which are part of the known mechanisms for serious complications.
shogun36
and yet, I still see an abundance of Japanese Adult males walking around without masks like it's all G.
I guess the rising cases will remain a mystery forever...................(heavy sarcasm if you can't understand.)
Goodlucktoyou
They are paper accessories that collect and spread. Better to wear a tight fitting surgical mask and a second layer. And eye protection.
Recent research has also being peer reviewed about the 5-10% transfer from the ears via the nose to the lungs.
just was hands, don’t touch your face, social distance and stay home if you a severe risk group. Only 1-2 more years it will finish. Next will be MERS...v.2
Bjorn Tomention
Amazing isnt it, people coming through the airports everyday and the idiots in charge wondering how come there are new strains of a virus now in the country.
zichi
How did foreign immigrants at a detention center become infected with Covid-19? I don't think they have visitors.
Are people able to travel overseas again?