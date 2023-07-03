Japan gets U.N. nuclear watchdog approval for Fukushima water release

Japan won approval from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Tuesday for its plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean, despite fierce resistance from Beijing and some local residents.
After a two-year review, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Japan's plans were consistent with global safety standards and that they would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment".
"This is a very special night," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before handing him a thick blue folder containing the final report.
Grossi later told reporters at the Japan National Press Club, where he was met by a small group of protesters, that he would seek to allay lingering concerns and would station IAEA staff at the Fukushima plant to monitor the release.
"We have to recognise that such a thing has not happened before," he said, adding that Japan would have the final say on the release, which is due to span 30 to 40 years.
Japan's government maintains the process is safe as it has treated the water - enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools - used to cool the fuel rods of the Fukushima plant after it was damaged by the earthquake and resulting tsunami.
Japan has not specified a date to start the water release pending official approval from the national nuclear regulatory body for Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), whose final word on the plan unveiled in 2021 could come as early as this week.
Japanese fishing unions have long opposed the plan, saying it would undo work to repair reputations after several countries banned some Japanese food products after the 2011 disaster.
A petition from the regions around the plant has garnered more than 250,000 signatures since the proposal was first made.
Some neighboring countries have also complained over the years about the threat to the marine environment and public health, with Beijing emerging as the biggest critic.
"Japan will continue to provide explanations to the Japanese people and to the international community in a sincere manner based on scientific evidence and with high level of transparency," Kishida said as he met with Grossi.
Through its embassy in Japan, Beijing said the IAEA report cannot be a "pass" for the water release and called for the plan's suspension.
Japan says the water has been filtered to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water. The treated water will be diluted to well below internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific.
In a presentation given to foreign journalists in China last month, Japanese officials said tritium levels in the treated water are lower than those found in waste water regularly released by nuclear plants around the world, including in China.
The officials said they had made multiple and repeated attempts to explain the science behind Tokyo's stance to Beijing, but their offers had been ignored.
China on Tuesday said Japan's comparison of the tritium levels in the treated water and waste water was "completely confusing concepts and misleading public opinion".
"If the Japanese side is bent on going its own way, it must bear all the consequences," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it "regrets" IAEA's "hasty release" of its report.
Grossi will visit the Fukushima plant on Wednesday. After his Japan trip, he will head to South Korea, where consumers have been snapping up sea salt and other items ahead of the water release.
He is also expected to visit New Zealand and the Cook Islands in a bid to ease concerns over the plan, according to media reports.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
22 Comments
Login to comment
What ol' Jack Burton always says
That guy looks like a doppelganger of a younger ex president bush
What ol' Jack Burton always says
The so called study cannot possibly guarantee no adverse environmental impact as it's obviously inconclusive .
It's a shame as this definitely paints Japan as irresponsible at at time when Japan is attempting to gain international recognition for being a conscious evolved nation
wanderlust
He's not going to say anything that will contradict the IAEA's mission to promote the 'safe' use of nuclear power.
But whatever he says, it will be spun out as an IAEA approval to discharge.
Larr Flint
He has MA and PhD in History, International Relations and International Politics.
That makes me way more comfortable
Roy Sophveason
Yes, he is supremely qualified to hand over a laboratory report.
Zoroto
My knuckles are white with the suspense...
Zoroto
He seems very chummy with this bureaucrat. I wonder how thick he envelope is this time.
Zoroto
Is he going to push the button to start the release?
SapperJon
An political science graduate and an Argentinian that has no nuclear industry of merit and yet he's raised to the top of the IAEA because he's a diplomat. I hope he's got a good team of scientists working below him.
lunatic
The IAEA has not and will not endorse the water release.
If anything goes wrong the IAEA would be in huge trouble if they do.
They are just playing politics.
wallace
Not expecting some great turnaround. More wash and rinse.
Moonraker
Looks like they approved it.
diagonalslip
he's a career diplomat, not a nuclear expert.....
Dee
The final report states blah, blah blah, pump it and dump it.
Rodney
partially treated radioactive water with some very serious radionuclides that can’t be taken out.
treated?
Fighto!
The water to be released is safer than contaminated nuclear water being released into the sea by China, The UK, France, The US, South Korea - the list goes on. Fact.
In fact, it is safer than tap water.
Give the go ahead, Mr Grossi.
kokontozai
IAEA should also check treated water from China and South Korea.
Yomiuri Shimbun headline.
Tritium release from multiple Chinese plants up to 6.5 times greater than Fukushima treated water
https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/world/20230622-OYT1T50205/
Mr Kipling
lunatic......
Breaking news....
They just gave the go ahead to release the water..
Mark
“based on scientific evidence and with high degree of transparency.”
Must be kidding !!!
Peter Neil
Yes, if the IAEA and the people working to solve the daunting task at Fukushima wanted real leadership and science-based problem solving skills, they should look to hire more qualified people.
Like English conversation teachers, maybe?
lunatic
Read the text carefully. They say:
[The IAEA] can't made decisions for the Japanese government, including stopping the wastewater release.
wallace
The IAEA has zero authority about anything.