Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe applauds as Russian figure skating gold medalist Alina Zagitova holds her Akita in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: POOL/AFP
national

Japan gives Akita dog to Russian skater Zagitova

By Alexander Zemlianichenko
MOSCOW

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday took part in a ceremony to present a Japanese Akita dog to Russia's Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova during a visit to Moscow.

Zagitova, the 16-year-old who won gold at this year's Pyeongchang Olympics, proclaimed her love for Akitas after spotting them while training in Japan, and local officials pledged to find one for her.

The head of the Akita Dog Preservation Society, Takashi Endo, gifted her a puppy called Masaru in the ceremony in a central Moscow hotel.

Abe took part in the presentation.

Zagitova said she had named the dog "Masaru," which means victory in Japanese, although the name is typically used for males.

In 2016, the governor of Akita Prefecture gifted an Akita puppy named Yume -- "dream" in Japanese -- to Putin.

In recent years, foreign ownership of Japan's most famous indigenous breeds has skyrocketed, with celebrities like Hollywood actor Richard Gere and French film star Alain Delon owning the breed.

Other famous Akita admirers include deaf-blind political activist Helen Keller who brought one back to America.

Originally a hunting breed, Akitas emerged from the northern Japanese region of the same name.

They are large, around 60 to 70 centimeters tall and between 40 to 50 kilograms, with prominent ears that stand straight up, deep-set eyes and almost bear-like faces.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

