The temperature in Obihiro, Hokkaido, was 38.3 C at 1 p.m. Photo: FNN/YouTube
national

Japan gripped by heat wave; mercury tops 39 C in Hokkaido town

TOKYO

Unseasonably hot conditions gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with the mercury topping 39 C in a town on the northern main island of Hokkaido, a national record for the month of May.

The town of Saroma marked 39.5 C, a record-high temperature for any time in Hokkaido. The previous record for May was 37.2 C, set in 1993 in Chichibu, northwest of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures in the month of May had never reached 35 C in Hokkaido and the previous all-time high in the region was 37.8 C.

Of the agency's 926 monitoring posts across the country, 53 locations, mainly in Hokkaido, registered temperatures of 35.0 C or higher, while the mercury in 509 locations in many parts of the country climbed above 30 C.

The weather agency expects the unusually hot conditions to continue on Monday.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Abe and Trump talking climate change? No way, Trump doesn't believe in it. Abe is too much of a lapdog to bring it up either. Sad when leaders lack the guts to lead.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Interesting article, but the weather always is an intriguing topic!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes, I agree it is unusually hot. It would be nice to hear what the reason is. Has the wind flow changed?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

clouds of photochemical smog in parts of the country.

"haze in the atmosphere accompanied by high levels of ozone and nitrogen oxides, caused by the action of sunlight on pollutants."

I've received several disaster warning this week.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

3C over the Hokkaido record and a national record? Wow, abnormal really is the new normal. I doubt Obihiro will be overly blessed with air conditioning, so I hope everyone up there is sensible and doesn't overdo it. It'll be planting time and a weekend which people will have scheduled for it, so extra warnings would be wise.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thinking that Tokyo is going to be ultrahot this summer, I was thinking about spending at least part of summer in Hokkaido. Now Hokkaido is hotter than Tokyo. Are the words "summer" and "simmer" related?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

