Japan halts use of 1.63 mil Moderna vaccine doses over contamination

Japan's health ministry said Thursday it has received reports from several domestic mass vaccination centers that some portion of the unused doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine have been found to contain foreign materials.
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna vaccine in the country, said it is suspending the use of around 1.63 million doses manufactured in the same production line as a precaution.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the company said they have yet to see any reports of safety concerns over the issue.
According to the ministry, Moderna promised to launch an investigation into the matter. Takeda had requested an emergency probe by the U.S. biotechnology firm, while urging medical institutions and other entities not to use any doses of the vaccine showing abnormality, even for doses not subject to the suspension.
The Japanese company added it will make efforts to prevent the suspension from affecting the availability of coronavirus vaccine doses in the country.
Contamination reports came from eight vaccination centers in five prefectures -- Aichi, Gifu, Ibaraki, Saitama and Tokyo. Foreign substances were confirmed in 39 vials.
The health ministry said the 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine were produced in the same production line at the same time in Spain, and fall under three lot numbers -- 3004667, 3004734 and 3004956.
As these doses have already been distributed to 863 vaccination centers across the country, the ministry will ask each facility not to use them.
Meanwhile, the ministry revealed the lot numbers so that concerned individuals can check whether they may have received a potentially contaminated shot before the affected vaccine doses were suspended.
The problem came to light at a time when Japan is struggling to contain a spike in coronavirus infections, with the government announcing a plan Wednesday to place eight more prefectures under its COVID-19 state of emergency.
While vaccinations against COVID-19 are under way in Japan, the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has sent daily reported cases surging in many parts of the country.
Over 10 million doses have already been used in the country since the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use in May, according to the government.
The Japanese government signed a contract with Moderna to receive 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September. Currently people aged 12 and over can receive shots of the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine has mainly been administered at the country's mass vaccination centers and business offices.
The vaccine, like the one developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE, uses a new technology called messenger RNA, or mRNA, and is administered in two doses given four weeks apart.© KYODO
Good
Stay Pfizer
Asiaman7
Apparently, Japan’s Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are imported from the the company’s European production site, and its European production has been outsourced to Lonza's site in Switzerland. (Lonza is a Swiss multinational chemicals and biotechnology company.)
jiji Xx
....well, apart from contaminants, but hey...
Asiaman7
Mods, please delete my 7:03 comment. These doses came from Spain, not Switzerland.
divinda
Ridiculous.
And though new large scale CDC studies in the US puts the effectiveness of Moderna and Pfizer at 66% (and potentially as low as 53%), it's still better than nothing.
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210824-messenger-rna-covid-vaccines-66-effective-against-delta-us-study
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm
Burning Bush
Anybody who took a Moderna vaccine will never know whether those contaminants are in their body.
And there is no way to remove them from your system.
MarkX
Unfortunately this will not help with any vaccine hesitancy some people had. But we need some more information about these contaminants. Was it only the vaccines sent to Japan that were contaminated, did other countries receive any of these vaccines? What have they said or done about it?
virusrex
If you completely ignore what are those contaminants obviously you don't have an idea if they can be removed from the body, not even if that is necessary. If the contaminants are excess lipids, precipitated salts, peptides, etc. etc. they are removed as easily as the rest that enter your bloodstream from breathing, eating and drinking them everyday.
CrashTestDummy
Those are just the doses that vaccination centers checked. You wonder how many of the doses administered throughout the world were contaminated and still administered. Yet, Moderna stock jumped today.
warispeace
No doubt people will freak out about the foreign material, and of course there should be concern until the substance is identified, but this should be put into perspective when we think about all the foreign substances that go into our bodies every day. There are the microplastics in food, air and water. There are the fragments for rat hairs and fecal matter in our flour. There is all the chemicals in the products we use or in the environment that are taken up and accumulated in our bodies, etc...
This is an unfortunate development and will make more people vaccine hesitant at a time when Japan needs to rapidly increase the vaccinate rate. Let's hope calmer heads will prevail. There are always recalls of some batches of a product.
garypen
Have you not heard of kidneys?
indigo
dangerous government who inject dangerous products into naif people....
Pfizer paid the bribe
2cents worth
Really poor article........as virusrex points out, it really matters what the contaminants are...and a competent journalist would either put that in the article or say why s/he didn't.......real cliffhanger!
Also, the writer reveals that "Meanwhile, the ministry revealed the lot numbers so that concerned individuals can check whether they may have received a potentially contaminated shot ," but can't be bothered to tell us how we can find that information......lazy, lazy, lazy!
Burning Bush
Your respiratory and digestive systems are tracts that are designed by nature to intake and expel.
If your stomach notices some contaminants that entered through the mouth, your body will quickly expel those via vomiting or diarrhea.
Your body has no way to expel contaminants that entered via needle injection.
Evolution did not design your body to intake anything via metal needle directly into your tissue.
Strangerland
It's amazing how many people on this site make statements as if they knew what they're talking about, while saying something that is entirely incorrect that shows them to actually not be very smart at all.
Monty
Everyday I put some kind of poison into my body by eating unhealthy food, drinking alcohol, taking medicines...whatever...
A little bit more or less doesn't really bother me.
I never lived a 100% healthy life.
But as more negative news are coming up about the vaccines, and currently many bad news about the vaccines coming up, more and more people will hesitate to take the vaccine.
Anyway, if it is a dangerous contamination, I guess we will never know what kind of contamination it is.
And that is good, because otherwise panic will break out.
divinda
The lot number is given to people with their vaccination cards.
Maybe you should spent 2 cents worth of effort to realize this instead of being lazy.