An H-2B rocket carrying an unmanned cargo vessel is launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan on Sunday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan launches rocket carrying cargo vessel for space station

TANEGASHIMA

Japan's H-2B rocket successfully launched the Kounotori7 unmanned cargo vessel into orbit early Sunday to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, the Japanese space agency said.

The rocket lifted off at 2:52 a.m. from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, with batteries, food and scientific experiment supplies loaded in the cargo transporter.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd had repeatedly suspended the launch plan since Sept 11 due to bad weather and equipment trouble. A rescheduled launch on Sept 15 was delayed after an abnormality in a fuel tank safety valve was discovered.

The cargo ship is also delivering a small re-entry capsule for bringing back experiment samples from the space station.

Good job. Finally japan can be taken seriously

Good job. Finally japan can be taken seriously

I dont think people arent taking Japan seriously, but they certainly arent going to be any people on their rockets until they can get the probability of successful launches much higher, as far as affordability japan has a ways to go before it can be competively priced like its Russian, European American rivals.

Finally Japan can be taken seriously

Pertinent.

