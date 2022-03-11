Japan marks 11 years since quake disaster, Fukushima crisis

People in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, pray as they face the sea during a minute of silence at 2:46 p.m., the exact the time the earthquake struck on March 11, 2011.

Japan on Friday marked the 11th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that devastated its northeastern region in 2011 and left more than 15,000 dead in the worst natural calamity in the country's postwar history.

Infrastructure in the hard-hit areas has largely been rebuilt, but some 38,000 people remain displaced more than a decade after the magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuring tsunamis caused widespread damage and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex.

The central government did not host a memorial service this year but municipalities in the affected areas held theirs on a smaller scale, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attending a ceremony hosted by Fukushima Prefecture in the afternoon.

"We have renewed our resolve to be committed to a bottom-up approach," Reconstruction Minister Kosaburo Nishime told reporters. "We will work together with the determination that there will be no revival of Japan without the reconstruction of Tohoku."

Visitors pray during a minute of silence for the victims of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami at a special memorial event held in a park in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

According to the latest data from the National Police Agency, the death toll stands at 15,900 and 2,523 people remain unaccounted for, mostly in the prefectures of Miyagi, Fukushima and Iwate. Related deaths, such as those caused by illness or stress-induced suicides linked to the disaster, totaled 3,784 as of September last year, according to the Reconstruction Agency.

There is still a no-go zone near the Fukushima plant where decommissioning work is scheduled to continue until sometime between 2041 and 2051.

Fukushima continues to struggle with the aftermath of nuclear contamination as radioactive water from cooling crippled reactors containing melted nuclear fuel builds up. The government's release of treated water into the sea is slated to begin in the spring of 2023, causing concerns in neighboring countries as well as among local residents.

Evacuation orders in Fukushima are scheduled to be lifted this spring in parts of areas currently designated as off-limits due to radiation, but whether residents will return remains uncertain.

In Futaba where all residents were ordered to evacuate, some have started staying overnight at their homes before the evacuation order is lifted around June.

"I feel disappointed as people are not returning here," said 77-year-old Yasushi Hosozawa, who was staying at his home in the town. "So much for the recovery, even after 11 years."

In Rikuzentakata in Iwate which was devastated by a tsunami, bereaved families paid a visit to a stone monument which was unveiled to the public with the names of 1,709 victims.

At the site where the town office of Otsuchi in Iwate was built, bereaved families and town officials offered flowers to pray for 40 victims, who included the mayor at the time and many officials.

"My mission is to pass the lesson of losing precious lives on to the next generation," said Mayor Kozo Hirano.

Meanwhile, local police in the disaster-hit region conducted searches of coastal areas in Fukushima and Iwate for any sign of the remains of those swept away by the tsunami.

© KYODO