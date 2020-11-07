Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan may shelve imperial succession decision

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government may shelve making a decision on how to achieve a stable imperial succession despite parliament calling for a swift report of discussions on the matter, government sources said Saturday.

More government officials believe it is premature to draw up a clear idea, given that public opinion regarding imperial succession remains divided, the sources said.

With only three heirs to Emperor Naruhito who ascended the throne in May last year -- his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito, 54, his nephew, Prince Hisahito, 14, and Prince Hitachi, his 84-year-old uncle -- finding a resolution has become more urgent.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one daughter, Princess Aiko.

Japan's imperial house has been shrinking under the 1947 Imperial House Law that states only men in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne. It also requires women marrying commoners to abandon their royal status.

"A decision cannot be made until we see whether Prince Hisahito will have a male child," one of the sources said.

The government has said it will begin full-fledged discussions after ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Fumihito's rise to first in line to the throne, which was postponed to Sunday from the initial schedule for April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The crown prince's declaration will be the last in a series of ceremonies held for the imperial succession following former Emperor Akihito's abdication at the end of April last year, the first by a Japanese monarch in over 200 years.

When a one-off law was enacted in 2017 to allow the former emperor's abdication, parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution for the government to consider measures ensuring stable imperial successions and swiftly report the outcome without a deadline.

But as the nation remains split on the matter of succession, including whether to allow women or members in the maternal line to ascend the throne, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to focus on the establishment of a digital agency and deregulation among other top policies of his administration.

While public approval for establishing women emperors and female-headed branches of the imperial family is growing, calls for continuing to pass the throne down the male line remain strong among conservative individuals, including restoring the imperial status of unmarried men from collateral branches of the family.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog