Japan measles cases since January hit 100; far above last year

Japan has reported 100 measles cases since January, far exceeding 22 in the same period last year, a national health research body said, after medical institutions across the nation confirmed 17 patients between March 2 and 8.

Tokyo reported the largest number of cases since January, with 19, followed by Aichi Prefecture with 18, and Kanagawa and Niigata prefectures with 10 each, the Japan Institute for Health Security said.

People infected with the highly contagious measles virus, which is airborne, can develop fever, cough, runny nose and rash about 10 days after exposure, with some cases leading to serious complications such as encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is administered in two doses. In Japan, children receive the first shot at age 1 and the second in the year before entering primary school.

© KYODO