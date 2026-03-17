 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/peterschreiber.media
national

Japan measles cases since January hit 100; far above last year

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan has reported 100 measles cases since January, far exceeding 22 in the same period last year, a national health research body said, after medical institutions across the nation confirmed 17 patients between March 2 and 8.

Tokyo reported the largest number of cases since January, with 19, followed by Aichi Prefecture with 18, and Kanagawa and Niigata prefectures with 10 each, the Japan Institute for Health Security said.

People infected with the highly contagious measles virus, which is airborne, can develop fever, cough, runny nose and rash about 10 days after exposure, with some cases leading to serious complications such as encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is administered in two doses. In Japan, children receive the first shot at age 1 and the second in the year before entering primary school.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Fortunately Japan vaccination rates are still quite high, so outbreaks are likely to be controlled quickly and there is no realistic chance the country will lose its Measles elimination status as other countries. Specially now that so recently also eliminated Rubella.

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/10900000/001569983.pdf

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Butsukari Otoko? The ‘Bumper Japan’ Phenomenon Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog