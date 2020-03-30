Japan not planning to declare state of emergency but will expand entry bans

Japan has no plan to declare a state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, seeking to dispel mounting fears a recent spike in coronavirus cases could lead to a first-ever lockdown of the capital, Tokyo.
As the number of infections grows globally, however, Japan will raise its defenses against imported cases by banning the entry of foreigners travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.
Non-Japanese citizens who have been in any of those places in the previous two weeks will be barred, the newspaper said. The government may also ban travel to and from some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, it said, citing unidentified government sources.
A foreign ministry spokesman said the government had not made any decision on bans.
In an effort to limit the economic damage of the outbreak, the government also plans to issue more government bond, by $149 billion from July, to fund a massive stimulus package, sources told Reuters.
"It's not true that the government is planning on declaring a state of emergency from April 1," Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, told a news conference.
Suga also said an expected telephone call between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), later on Monday had nothing to do with any decision on whether to call a state of emergency.
Japanese stocks retreated on Monday as the pandemic forced more countries to impose or tighten lockdown measures, raising fears Japan could follow suit from April 1 - the beginning of its fiscal year.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for a stimulus package worth 60 trillion yen ($556 billion) that includes direct government spending of about 20 trillion yen.
The party's proposal is likely to serve as a basis for the government's stimulus package that is expected to be drawn up next week.
HUGE TOLL ON ECONOMY
Any lockdown in Japan would look different to mandatory measures imposed in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities are only permitted to issue requests for people to stay at home, which are not legally binding.
But analysts said such a lockdown would inflict huge damage on an economy already on the cusp of recession due to the widening fallout from the pandemic, which has derailed Tokyo's plans to stage Olympic Games this summer, disrupted supply chains and cooled consumption as events are cancelled and shops shut.
"I think the possibility of a lockdown of the Tokyo metropolitan area is rising," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"It would be like stopping blood flowing through Japan's economy," he said, estimating a lockdown of the city for a month could shrink Japan's economy by about 5.1 trillion yen ($47 billion) - nearly 1%.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will hold a media conference at 8 p.m. to make another appeal to the public to curb activities to prevent the spread of the virus, NHK reported.
Koike last week appealed to Tokyo residents to avoid all but necessary outings over the weekend.
Prime Minister Abe has pledged to deploy a huge stimulus package, bigger than one compiled during the global financial crisis, to combat the outbreak, which had infected nearly 1,900 people in Japan, with 56 deaths, as of Sunday.
Sunday's daily tally of 68 new cases in the capital was a record. Bringing the tension home to many was the news that comedian Ken Shimura, a household name in Japan, had become its first celebrity to die of the virus.© THOMSON REUTERS 2020
leighkf
makes sense but Japanese shouldn't complain if the reverse happens.....
KariHaruka
Waiting for South Korea's angry response.
Chabbawanga
At this point it hardly matters. No-one is travelling anywhere in the world at the moment, unless they are trying to get back home. Anyone travelling for jollies at this time is asking to get stranded.
zichi
Most international flights are stopped or limited. I think pilots are required to make three landings and takeoffs in the same plane type every 90 days to keep their operating license. Could become a problem
rgcivilian1
Not true to whomever thinks noone is traveling, there is always an idiot out there who lacks common sense. HIS travel company is still selling package deals with flights leaving as soon as next day. A little too late for closure bans at this point and should have been implement end of last year or early this year. The virus is like a bad weed and it has now taken root in Japan as well as the rest of the world. Where were the first cases reported? Why did this country allow its people to continue traveling well after the fact. Surely we have all seen the cases triple once a person is positively infected. The numbers across the world quickly prove this true.
Disillusioned
Are these reliable sources? Still a lot of 'might', as expected. The Japanese government really needs to grow a pair and start taking proactive measures instead of reactive measures.
indigo
Olympic games screwed up and suddenly, Japan become a pro corona measures...
jeancolmar
About South Korea. The country seems to have put the coronavirus in check. Their tests kits for the pandemic are in demand and South Korea is considering which countries to help first. It may well be Japan will be asking South Korea for help. This is from today's "Korean Herald":
" But lately, as Korea has seemingly managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve in a manner that many countries now hope to duplicate, diplomatic dialogue is mainly about how to get hold of the tools that South Korea is using in its fight against the novel pathogen. "
Fiddlers
Really too late to implement this ban now, they should have been stricter a long time ago then we might have been spared the second wave which is doing damage now.
Breakout
I wonder if Japan will reverse course with the US once the president finds out or threatens Japan in some way. The current US president will definitely reciprocate.
It seems some people are now stuck in Japan if their home country reciprocates! It will get real interesting for people with visas expiring soon who had no intentions or could not stay longer!
Reckless
Well good that my son came back Thursday!
If someone confirmed Covid infection and recovery then why should they not travel?
Breakout
What about testing? Will they continue to make it hard to test or fudge the number like in China?
Their affinity to copy the US president has hurt Japan's response significantly! I read this, this morning:
The Lost Month: How a Failure to Test Blinded the U.S. to COVID-19
https://www.yahoo.com/news/lost-month-failure-test-blinded-160518408.html
borscht
As soon as Donny stops Japanese from entering the US, Abe will fold. Always has, always will. Despite protecting Japan from the country with the most infections, Abe will fold. It's easy when you have no spine.
I wonder where expats will go if the pandemic hits Japan hard. I mean, real hard. As in thousands dying everyday like in Italy. If no country allows anyone in. We will all have to die in place, I guess.
Reckless
Very scary proposition. My understanding is that it is well established under international law that a country cannot deny entry to its citizens. However, if I go to the US now, I guess there might be a mandatory quarantine of me as a US citizen. If I then tried to return to Japan then I am not sure how they would handle me as I have a Japanese visa. Of course this is all hypothetical and I am just hunkering down.
Do the hustle
Yeah, what about testing? Testing is only necessary for people who show cold or flu symptoms. It’s got me stumped why people keep going on about testing. They should be more concerned about washing their hands and self distancing.
Jeff Ko
The number of newly infected from Sunday in South Korea just came out. 78. They were hitting close 1000 less than 2 weeks ago. Whatever they are doing seems to be working.
Jeff Ko
You are absolutely right. Washing hands worked so well for Italy and the US lol
Chico3
Does that include those citizens with Japanese work visas and Permanent Residency?
drlucifer
Why not all of Europe?
Even the vatican has not been spared
SMH
oldman_13
Huh, wasn't this already done weeks ago?
Samit Basu
@Chico3
Yes.
wanderlust
In an unusual move, Qatar Airways is increasing the frequency of its flights to some regions around the world, from its ME hub, and is helping bring lots of expats and travelers/ holidaymakers home. It even started a new flight to Brisbane, a new 4th destination in Australia.
Moskollo
Is planning to? Wtf?! We need to close the borders to the world now. Complete no brainer..
zichi
Chico3
No it does not. Also students are allowed.
kurisupisu
The lockdown is coming soon..
Bungle
The time to pull up the drawbridge and close the airports was two months ago. By now the COVID threat is domestic, and yet the Japanese government seem reluctant to address this. Why?
drlucifer
Nobody is asking for everybody to be tested. With hurdles put in place to limit testing here, thousand of cases with symptoms get turned away for not meeting a criteria that was put in place at the onset of the virus outbreak which is obsolete now.
The spread of this virus cannot be controlled just by washing hands as you think. You will have to wash your hands everytime you shop and receive change, visit a self service gas stn, touch a door knob, touch a shopping cart.
Massive testing is needed to trace, differentiate and treat. Without which thousand of carriers with mild or no symptoms moving around infecting thousand more healthy people, those with underlying disease and the elderly.
Viktor Cernatinskij
Finally the Japanese government got a little more smarter... Long time ago Japan had to fully close the borders and go on lockdown. Very slow thinking government, like many other governments...
PTownsend
In Kobe this morning walking back from the store I passed a doctors office with a red sign sign taped to the outside of the building saying if you have a fever and think you might have the corona virus do not enter this building. They were given a phone number to call instead. Has anyone else seen something similar in your area?
YongYang
WTF??? Seriously? NO. Thats time has GONE! Stop internal movement. Stop domestic vacationers. NOW.
ListenTheTruth
Success stories: Hong Kong, Taiwan. How? Mass testing. QED
ListenTheTruth
Oh, and apps, QR codes to track those who have arrived, tested +ve etc. Coupled with quarantines and lock downs -- where Hong Kong was concerned. Japan has learned nothing and is heading to a Spain, Italy future.
runner3
What took so long?
LandOfTheLost
Its already too late. They should have closed the borders right when they knew this virus was deadly. All the attention was focused on one messily boat, when many people were coming into the country through other avenues. Especially when testing wasn't accurate, they should have realized the danger.
Closing the borders to specific countries is only creating tentions between nations. If Japan had just closed the borders to everyone there would be no misunderstanding.
mountaingrill
Does that include those citizens with Japanese work visas and Permanent Residency?
I know two people with work visas who were turned back at Kansai airport. They were teachers returning after a vacation in the UK. They were denied entry to Japan.
TheReds
SLOW SLOW SLOW!!!! TOO SLOW TOO LATE!
Bububu4
Careful, this is incorrect. If you are returning from a Category 1 country from the restricted list work or student visa holders will not be allowed in. PR are allowed back with special permission.
leighkf
and exactly how does the Japanese Govt enforce / ensure that self quarantine measures are applied?? (which obviously affects the # of cases)...
itsonlyrocknroll
The first four paragraphs are contradictory...... Refrain from allowing this new coronavirus to infect Japan import and Export markets.
Test at the point of arrival and confine if necessary...
At leas pretend to display a little more diplomatic subtlety.
zichi
"Japan is planning to place an entry ban on foreigners and Japanese."
"The measure would apply to anyone who have been to any of the listed regions within 14 days of arriving in Japan"
"All Japanese returnees and foreigners who have traveled outside the banned areas will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days"
It isn't a ban but a request for 14 days self-isolation. So no checking up on that.
Hubert Gulletchip
Sad and shocking news. He was one of the first comedians I found when coming to Japan long ago. Everyone knew him. Seeing his passing because of this virus is sad, but hopefully will spur people here to take this more seriously than they have. RIP.
rcch
( USA ... , most of Europe ... , China ... , South Korea ... ) ... and while we,re at it, why not the whole world ...
Bububu4
@zichi
Sorry but you are wrong. If you come from any of the places listed below you will be denied entry and deported.
source: http://www.moj.go.jp/EN/nyuukokukanri/kouhou/m_nyuukokukanri01_00003.html
Tom
Statistics tell it: Because we are testing so few compared to actual population numbers and if cases seem to be dropping in many areas daily, it tells us that the majority of the population already have had it, and that the majority will be asymptomatic or that it looks like a common cold or a weak flu virus.
I believe the panic has gone too far and wonder if it is a new world order conspiracy.
just my thoughts and opinion.
zichi
Bububu4
The post states the USA, your link does not nor the UK?
quercetum
Right move even if too late.
The first US death from the coronavirus was February 29th. The 1000th death was Thursday. The 2000th death today.
half-hearted jumper
Absolutely not. It's never too late to implement more stringent measures. I wish they'd go a little further.
Not sure flippancy's appropriate. At any rate, I'd also hazard a guess that "washing hands" didn't occur as frequently as it should.
I wish the general populace would show a bit more of a cautious approach to this. Generally speaking, for most of Japan it's discussion about "how bad the world is", and then business as usual.
SJ
S. Korea would says it is redundant, but welcome it anyway as interpreted as a gesture of preemptive self-isolation by Japan.
BTW, travel ban is ineffective in containing the epidemic and is mostly motivated political purpose as witnessed in the U.S.:
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/02/why-travel-restrictions-are-not-stopping-coronavirus-covid-19/
Satedaya
We do we close Tokyo. I think spread doesn't come from outside it's already in Tokyo in Japan.
UK9393
@Zichi, dude, sometimes YOU are wrong! Bububu4 has it RIGHT.
itsonlyrocknroll
Sorry Bububu4,
The juncture/linguistics implies the potential denial of landing/entry not a ban .
Article 5 paragraph 1......
Any invalid to whom the Epidemic Prevention Law (Law No. 36 of 1897) is applicable;
Vague and ambiguous.
Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act....
https://www.bn.emb-japan.go.jp/consular/criteria_of_visa_issuance.htm
Bububu4
Maybe today, tomorrow, the next day...? As this article states, the policy is being updated and will be implemented soon. The point is, even if you have a work visa or a student visa (of even PR in some cases) you will be denied entry if you come from one of the countries listed. It’s not voluntary quarantine, it’s denial of entry and deportation.
@itsonlyrockandroll
That’s not vague or ambiguous at all.
Bjorn Tomention
Anyone coming from China should have been stopped in January or at the latest in February, why until now have they been letting people who could be coming from a potential hazardous region move freely in and out?
Everyone will be soon paying a huge price for the utter stupidity of those who makes these senseless decisions.
ANY REAL WORLD LEADER WOULD HAVE SHUT THEIR BORDER AT LEAST 6 WEEKS AGO.
Self isolation is meaningless as we know very well most do not or will not adhere to it, if they letting people in they should be quarantined in a isolated place, baffling the utter ridiculous thinking by the baffoons who seem to think they are in charge.
kurisupisu
A certain poster wrote:
Everyone can carry a small bottle of alcohol or vodka to use in hand disinfection in all the above cases.
It has worked for me, so far....
zichi
I think the post is vague and ambiguous.
zichi
Advisory from the American Embassy Tokyo.
Date: March 26, 2020
Location: Japan
Japan’s Enhanced Screening and Quarantine Measures for Travelers from the United States: The Government of Japan has implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Effective March 26, all travelers arriving from the United States, including Japanese citizens, will be required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days at a designated facility, and to avoid using any public transportation, including taxis, trains, and buses, until after the 14-day period.
https://jp.usembassy.gov/health-alert-us-embassy-tokyo-march-26-2020/
Different sources stating different details?
Bububu4
@zichi,
I was trying to be helpful but now you’re just being obtuse so I see no need to continue posting on this topic. Here’s a much better written article on the subject. http://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/13252339
Ah_so
You test the people who have come into contact with people known to have been infected and quarantine them before they infect others.
Ah_so
@Tom - we have no evidence that the majority have already had it. Given that we are looking at 200,000 deaths in the USA and the alarming numbers dying in Italy, I'm glad that medical experts do not share your thoughts and opinions.
Ah_so
Apparently vodka isn't strong enough to kill the virus.
zichi
Bububu4
Sorry I wasn't trying to be obtuse just trying to understand the details starting with those from the actual post.
Jimizo
I read you need 60%+ alcohol volume to do the job.
It would be stupid of me and anyone else to recommend rectified spirit ( there are some Polish brands I know of weighing in at 90%+ ), but perhaps that has a better chance.
zichi
What is becoming clear if you are a foreigner living here in Japan better not travel overseas in case you can't get back in again.
Do the hustle
Travel bans and self-isolation are not enough. The incoming need to be fully quarantined for 14 days on arrival. The big cities in Japan are full of empty hotels. They need to be set up as quarantine centers for all new arrivals and the government needs to start putting funds where their mouth is to make it happen.
Heckleberry
@jeancolmar - the fact that SK's policy to test/identify/quarantine is being lauded by many countries as a model to follow does not sit well with Japan. The downvotes on your comment are telling.
gaijinkurd
But the US Military will continue to import the coronavirus from the US hotspots and be allowed to enter under SOFA exemptions. Today the Pentagon ordered them to cease giving info on the numbers in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile according to their own Stars and Stripes news, cases from the military are surging in Europe and Japan.
Numan
The problem with the military is personnel coming in from hotspots are required to quarantine for two weeks. If they are in the dormitory, I am not sure how well that will work.
Caliboy
Some good news!
New lighter kit cuts test time for coronavirus to only half an hour
new fast and extremely accurate genetic test kit for the novel coronavirus has been approved for use at Japanese health centers, cutting the time for a determination from about four hours to only about 35 minutes.
The device detects the presence of the coronavirus by making many copies of genetic materials taken from a patient’s nose or throat.
The smallest kit--16.5 centimeters by 24 cm and up to 8.5 cm tall--has the capacity to test six samples.
It is much easier to handle as it weighs only 1.9 kilograms, compared with the standard polymerase chain-reaction test kit, which weighs more than 20 kg.
The device was jointly developed by Nagasaki University and Canon Medical Systems Corp., a Canon affiliate based in Tochigi Prefecture.
The National Institute of Infectious Diseases gave its blessing to the new test kit on March 26, saying the device’s accuracy rate for determining a positive test is 90 percent and 100 percent for a negative determination.
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/13254822
N. Knight
USA and UK will be on the list by Wednesday... I'm on my way in from Florida now... airports are deserted... looks like I'll have a plane to myself and squeeze back in tomorrow just before they close off to passengers coming from the USA.
Numan
The problem with the military is personnel coming in from hotspots are required to quarantine for two weeks. If they are in the dormitory, I am not sure how well that will work because other will be infected too!.
quercetum
The LDP puts out the message that even if a lockdown will save lives, the economy is the life line so Japan will make sacrifices, including lives, to save the economy. The economy has essentially replaced the Olympics.