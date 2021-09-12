Japan passes 50% fully vaccinated rate, nearing level of European nations

Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told NHK public television’s weekly talk show Sunday that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.
The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.
The progress of vaccinations has helped reduce serious cases and deaths among older people, but infections from virus variants spread explosively in August among younger generations still largely unvaccinated, severely straining health care systems.
Japan last Friday extended the ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until Sept 30. It had been scheduled to end Sunday. The measures focus on requests for eateries to close early and not serve alcohol.
Japan has done much better than other developed countries in curbing illnesses and deaths without a lockdown. It has counted more than 1.65 million cases and 16,700 deaths.
Thomas Goodtime
Is it required that this line be included always?
I never read such stuff when I lived in America or Europe!
Japan certainly hasn't done much better with anything vaccine related, that's for sure.
yakyak
Well, If the Government says it it must be true. Ha!
Jimizo
I think Japan will reach a very decent number of those fully vaccinated.
There will be the hysterical alternative media types not getting it, but at least there isn’t boneheaded political partisanship as a further problem.
This is encouraging.
yakyak
The world is Battling the Biggest Propaganda Campaign in History.
Just wait, it's coming. When things get really bad in Japan, there is either silence or some type of political spin.
N.M.
Most of Europe is at 60+% already and will be at 70+% by the end of September. There is no way Japan can catch up.
In_japan
Lucky to be within that 50%. Hopefully, we'll cross 90% soon and life will be back as use to be.
You should visit a vaccination center. 200-300 people getting vaccinated per hour like some sort of robotic assembly line. Also, I think the data is automatic updated due to barcode thing. It ain't manual.
Happy Day
Great, time to open up and get back to normal. Therapeutics will help, too.
Bobo
That’s 50% of the whole population, not above 16 years old? That brings it closer to 50% or so, am i right? Correct me if so.
Bobo
Oops 60%
snowymountainhell
So says the J government. - Many trust their numbers, right?
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
It is all computerized, but that was by luck and chance on counting numbers because each shot voucher is imputed in a computer when scanned. I totally trust the numbers. They should have a scanner for winter flu shots as well so we can see how they deal with that too, and I will get one.
Let the kids celebrate with Pocky and us adults with a glass of beer or wine.
Sven Asai
The silence before the storm… Or do you expect some sunshine now? If the restrictions and SOE measures are cancelled, the new variants come and gain superiority even over delta and the immunity response of your two jabs silently have faded away in some weeks, the whole cycle starts from scratch again. Better party now and drink your beer or two quickly…lol
blue
Japan passes 50% fully vaccinated rate, nearing level of European nations
A disingenuous title...
The EU hit 70% of full-vaccinated back...on August 31st...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/europe-hits-covid-19-milestone-with-70-of-adults-vaccinated-11630424441
Yes, Japan is "getting closer" but still is...20% behind...2 weeks later, notwithstanding the fact that:
.70% of the EU mean 256 Mio people or 502 Mio doses and
.50% of Japan means 60 Mio people or 120 Mio doses
To make it even more of a feel-gooder, why not saying that "Japan overtook Vanuatu" as far as the number vaccination jabs as concerned?
I'm really wondering where AP gets its news? This has soooooo much Kyodo's fingerprints all over the place.
Reckless
Good news!
factchecker
A great achievement. Don't forget big and small businesses helped get this far. If it was left to the inept Suga and his bunch of muppets, that figure would still be in the teens.
didou
I would like journalists to stop writing that. There is no prohibition or restrictions on domestic travel. Only demands from the government.
Nobody stops me when I travel to other prefectures
Asiaman7
A “disingenuous title”? More like a disingenuous post by you. Japan’s 50% is of the total population. The EU’s 70% is of the adult population age 18+, which the article you link to clearly states.
OssanAmerica
Everyone I know in Japan has already been jabbed twice or at least once down to a 21 year old. Don't know about below that because I don't know anybody in that age bracket. Without doubt Japan got off the mark slow and well behind other developed nations. But no one can deny that now they are vaccinating at a fast pace. The higher the number of vaccinated people the less will be hospitalized. As for those still holding out for one inane reason or another, enjoy your ECMO experience. Let us know how it goes.
Ashley Shiba
A warning for boys 12-15 the UK Journal of Medicine and the CDC have put our a warning that the vaccine could cause heart problems in this age group and they are questioning if it is worth vaccinating this age group. Please do your own research if you a son or know someone with a boy in this age group.
Baradzed
Blue,
Lets be careful with numbers. 70% of adult population is less than 70% of entire population.
blue
@Asiaman7
A “disingenuous title”? More like a disingenuous post by you. Japan’s 50% is of the total population. The EU’s 70% is of the adult population age 18+, which the article you link to clearly states
Shoot, I did indeed skip 70% "of adults" but ultimately the other figures are not impacted. But yes, my bad. I apologize.
Therefore when it comes to full-vaccinations:
.70% of the adult EU population still meaning 256 Mio people or 502 Mio doses given and
.50% of the total population of Japan (actually the adult 50% of the population) still meaning 60 Mio people or 120 Mio doses
And again, the above article does not list any figures except a Japanese percentage, conveniently avoiding to compare it to any detailed EU percentage and especially avoiding to compare it the number of EU jabs...
As such, the conclusion still remains the same: as far as full-vaccinations is concerned, Japan is at a quarter of the number of doses shot in people's arms in the EU...Nothing to boast about in my book and when looking at the actual details, does remain the impression that the article is scrubbing a lot under the carpet.
When it comes to news, my personal opinion is that any article leaving you wonder about small print such as: who, what, where, how, when, why, thus making you check other sources to get a complete picture which picture then ends up being quite different from the original article is, to me at least, very disingenuous . But again, that's only me.
livvy
Anecdotally, in Japan the population segment most affected by doubts about the impact of mRNA vaccine spread via online rumours as text messages and through SNS is college-aged women and teenagers.
I hope that respect for advice from official sources helps to get this age group of young women into vaccination centers. I expect a higher (eventual) rate of vaccination among those aged 30 and above.
IzaiahCameren
Nice
IzaiahCameren
The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events....
IzaiahCameren
Which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day....
justasking
When the process reaches the militias, it's really fast. The problem is always at the start with the government. They slow.
jiji Xx
so many numbers bandied about these days that I've no idea what's really what.... for e.g., is this 50% of the population? or 50% of the vaccine-eligible age-range population? why not give a definitive number? spin and obfuscation abounds.
and why always compare to other places? irrelevant, my view.
Zaphod
livvy
Respect has to be earned, not given. Seeing the amount of disinformation and shifting positions from official sources we have seen with this epidemic, that is not the case here.
smithinjapan
Pretty impressive, given that Kono bragged Japan was leading the world some weeks ago. How are they now behind again? Or was it just going from zero vaccinations to a few thousand in a VERY short time was twisted to mean "leading"?
jiji Xx: "and why always compare to other places? irrelevant, my view."
Because that is what human beings always do, in every aspect of life. It's how we establish certain standards and, for better or worse, our own success and failures. Why bother having a medal system at the Olympics? Why not just give everyone the same medal, right? a participation medal. The answer is because you want to see where you rank relative to others of roughly the same skill group, talent, tasks being carried out, etc. Why bother comparing side effects from Moderna and Pfizer, or other results? Same thing, minus the medals. The only people who don't want such comparisons tend to be the losers. Now, I agree if you are saying it's not a contest to see who's "winning" in a kind of race to have the most vaccinated, but if looking at the numbers and seeing other countries have higher ones, and that pushes you to accelerate domestic programs, why WOULDN'T you?
Wobot
In six months that number will be zero because they'll need boosters and round we go again forever