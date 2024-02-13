Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The third launch attempt comes after the spacecraft was forced to self-destruct in March Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
national

Japan postpones next-generation rocket launch due to bad weather

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's space agency on Tuesday postponed the launch of its next-generation rocket planned for this week due to expected bad weather, after two previous attempts ended in failure.

The H3 rocket had been scheduled to lift off on Thursday from the southern island of Tanegashima.

Billed as a flexible and cost-effective new flagship, it was to carry two small satellites during the mission, intended to prove it can get into orbit.

"As the weather that day is expected to worsen, we decided to postpone the launch," the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said, adding that a new date would be announced "once a decision is made."

Japan succeeded in landing its SLIM spacecraft nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" on the lunar surface last month, although the craft's solar panels were facing the wrong way.

Before that, the country suffered a series of space failures.

They included the first H3 launch attempt in February last year -- already delayed by several years -- which was abandoned when the solid rocket boosters did not ignite.

Then, at the second attempt in March, the spacecraft was ordered to self-destruct when the command centre concluded its mission could not succeed.

Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 is the successor to Japan's H-IIA launch system, which debuted in 2001.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel