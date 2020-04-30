Japan preparing to extend coronavirus emergency for about a month

Japan is preparing to extend its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, originally set to end on May 6, for about a month, government sources told Reuters on Thursday, even as some other countries begin to reopen after strict lockdowns.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that he would consult infectious disease experts on whether to extend the emergency, which he declared on April 7 for seven prefectures including Tokyo.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the meeting with the experts would start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The state of emergency gives local governors greater power to tell people to stay at home and ask businesses to close, but it does not mandate penalties in most cases for non-compliance, relaying instead on social pressure and respect for authority.
With the emergency declaration set to conclude at the end of Golden Week holidays, there remain worrying signs that Japan's low testing regime has undercounted many coronavirus cases.
At the same time, data showing consumer confidence at a record low along with slumps in factory output and retail sales illustrated the economic damage from the virus.
"We would like to consult experts' analysts and views," Abe said in the Diet, referring to a possible extension of the emergency. He said he wanted to make a decision before the last minute.
Japan has had more than 14,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 436 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK, still far lower figures seen in the United States and Europe.
Of the confirmed cases, more than 4,000 were in Tokyo, with 46 new cases on Thursday, media reported.
A study using antibody tests among people in the Shinjuku ward of Tokyo indicated nearly 6% of people had been exposed to the virus, the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported, echoing a similar study of patients at Keio University Hospital.
Japan has carried out 1.3 coronavirus tests per 1,000 people, compared with 12 in South Korea and 18 in the United States, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data.
"Japan should have acted faster, locked down and contained in a shorter period of time," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King’s College, London.
"If this situation continues, for a longer period of time, than that under the lockdown, then not just health care but the economy will suffer more."
Health authorities say they follow World Health Organization guidelines on testing, and that an expansion of testing could flood already overwhelmed hospitals with mild cases.
Abe will make a final decision about extending the emergency declaration by about a month following a meeting of experts on Friday, government and ruling party sources told Reuters.
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters on Wednesday the situation in the capital remained difficult and called on Abe's cabinet to extend the emergency.
The response of social media users ranged from resignation to frustration at not being able to meet relatives or friends. But many more worried about the economic impact, especially on smaller businesses.
"If you extend it another month for the whole nation, you will have to pay out subsidies to businesses - and 100,000 yen to each resident also won't nearly be enough," wrote on social media user called "Katuotoko."
"Places with low infection rates need to get the economy moving again."
Japan has rolled out more than $1 trillion to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
klausdorth
Make that decision fast, the sooner the better.
People need to know what will happen after the Golden Week.
More state of emergency = no work, no money, stress and so on.
Restart (which maybe too early) =- get that cash flowing, improve the economy.
But please, let us know ASAP! Plans have to be made, not just by the government!
cracaphat
Oh please.The S.of E was always going to be extended from the get-go.When I heard a May 6th,it really meant end of May to me.May 6th was just to appease people.With the expected extension,gonna put the final nails in a good few coffins,or should I say, businesses,especially small ones.
Yubaru
"Health experts?" Probably going to call Trump for advice I'll bet!
Why is it that I get the urge to slap someone whenever I see Abe with that silly-arsed mask he is wearing!
Looks like something a 5 year old might wear, not a grown person!
Yubaru
Quite so! The sooner the better, but if he doesnt decide until tomorrow, it's going to be a long weekend!
I get it, but better than being dead, especially for those in Tokyo!
Maybe? There hasnt been any indication that the curve has flattened out here, numbers keep increasing, with the exception of weekends and Mondays, which have less testing, and you would suggest people go back to work?
My bet, tomorrow you and everyone will know! In Okinawa the prefectural board of education has already (today) extended the period that schools will be off for two more weeks.
Look to your prefecture before Abe, they probably are doing a better job anyway!
Cricky
Let's see how diluted Abe message will be as apposed to what the health experts tell him.
Silvafan
I concur. Also, some Japanese universities will have already announced that they will have only online classes until March 2021.
socrateos
Deaths
UK: 26,097 (384/1M)
JPN: 425 (3/1M)
expat
noriahojanen
Many businesses aim at reopening on 6th of May, after the Golden Week. Upon the launch of state emergency in early April, Prime Minister Abe suggested that 420,000 would die in a month. We near the deadline. Currently the death toll is 400 plus, and it has come mostly without state interventions (notice the lag of time in infection).
Abe also implied 80% cut in mobility to flatten the curve. Many districts on the street have fulfilled objectives while the curve is at level-off into decline stages. The goal has been accomplished. Why still needing extension? At nationwide level? despite varying situations underway across regions (but almost all prefectures including Tokyo now show R0
noriahojanen
Continued from above
Why still needing extension? At nationwide level? despite varying situations underway across regions (but almost all prefectures including Tokyo now show R0
timeon
There will be at the end lets say 1,000 deaths from covid, average age 80-90 years old. And there will be more than 10,000 suicides because of unemployment and bankruptcy in the 30-50 year old range
TARA TAN KITAOKA
THIS TIME , ABE MADE the right decision. One month is too short. Until antidote is out. Are U trying to murder anyone. ???.
marcelito
Fully agree...got mine, ridiculously small and doesnt fit...this silly Abenomask fiasco is the mother of all wasted tax money schemes.