 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Yusuke Ide
national

Japan probes foreigners' medical insurance over misuse concerns

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has begun a survey into public health insurance usage by foreign residents, amid concerns voiced by some lawmakers that people may come from overseas to take advantage of the support for expensive medical treatment.

It is the first time for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to conduct a study into the actual state of insurance premiums paid by foreigners living in Japan and details of the benefits they receive, with the findings to be released by the summer.

The ministry may also consider whether there is a need to review the system itself based on the outcome of survey, according to officials.

In Japan, all residents must enroll in a public health insurance program and pay premiums.

Foreigners registered as residents and staying in the country for over three months are basically required to enroll in the National Health Insurance program, a system for the self-employed and unemployed, if they have not signed up for any other public health insurance.

The system, among other benefits, enables the refunding of medical expenses that exceed an individual's limit in a single month. The ceiling varies depending on age and income.

In the fiscal year through March 2024, around 970,000 foreign nationals were enrolled in the National Health Insurance program, representing 4 percent of the total, according to the ministry.

From March 2023 to February 2024, 980.3 billion yen was reimbursed to those who exceeded their monthly cap of medical costs, of which 11.8 billion yen went to foreigners, or 1.21 percent of the total.

A health ministry official said the amounts "cannot be said to be high when compared to the proportion of foreigners enrolled."

However, politicians have expressed concerns that the system could be misused as foreigners may try to come to Japan to receive expensive medical treatment at lower out-of-pocket money.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the minor opposition Democratic Party for the People, has wrote on social media that "people staying for just 90 days can get high-cost medical benefits worth tens of millions of yen. It should be reviewed to make its application stricter."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

There is no mention of long term forign residents, like retired people

1 ( +1 / -0 )

From March 2023 to February 2024, 980.3 billion yen was reimbursed to those who exceeded their monthly cap of medical costs, of which 11.8 billion yen went to foreigners, or 1.21 percent of the total.

A health ministry official said the amounts "cannot be said to be high when compared to the proportion of foreigners enrolled."

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the minor opposition Democratic Party for the People, has wrote on social media that "people staying for just 90 days can get high-cost medical benefits worth tens of millions of yen. It should be reviewed to make its application stricter."

No apparent problem now, but it could easily develop into one.

It’s good the government is looking to implement preventative measures.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JGovt just keep blaming to foreigners without mentioning that foreigners also pay insurance, tax and even mandatory pension scheme.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel