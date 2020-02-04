Japan quarantines cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew in Yokohama

Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus.
The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, the company said.
Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed health workers in full-length plastic gowns with white caps and face masks walking down a deserted corridor as well as views of empty lounges and a deserted deck.
Guests were asked to stay in their rooms to await screening."This could take some time, but it is necessary so we ask for your understanding and cooperation," an announcement said.
Japan was also preparing to expand the scope of its screening for the virus, and test criteria after initial tests failed to detect the virus in some people who were later found to be infected, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
Opposition parties and some experts have criticized the government for responding too slowly to the risks posed by the virus spreading in China and elsewhere.
Chinese make up 30% of all tourists traveling to Japan and nearly 40% of the total amount foreign visitors spent last year, according to an industry survey.
Japan has 20 confirmed coronavirus cases, of these 17 people have been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the epidemic began.
Japan on Saturday began refusing entry to foreigners who have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, in the past 14 days as well as people with passports issued in Hubei province. Suga said that as of Feb. 3, eight foreigners had been barred from entering Japan.
Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor at Japan's Hokkaido University specializing in computer modeling of infectious diseases, said it would be hard to control the virus's spread just by isolating cases because of the high rate of asymptomatic transmission.
"The ongoing policy of the Japanese government is to expect containment. Of course, screening or prohibiting entry of people from Wuhan has very limited effectiveness, considering that the epidemic is growing in other cities," he told a news conference.
Some countries including the United States and Australia have denied entry to all foreign nationals traveling from China.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he believed Japan's current restrictions on entry were appropriate, when asked at a news conference.
Carnival Japan, a unit of British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp, confirmed that the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours for authorities to review the health of all 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board.
Once everyone's health was checked, those with fevers or who felt unwell would be tested, after which authorities would decide whether to let people leave the ship, Suga said.
Asked if the epidemic would affect a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping expected to take place in April, Suga said preparations for the visit were proceeding as planned.
MarkX
So the quarantine is only going to last 24 hours? What will they do with all the passengers and staff after that? The logistics of dealing with this new virus is turning out to be a huge problem for the government. Let's hope they handle it properly this time.
sumikonagoya
The logistics of dealing with this new virus is turning out to be a huge problem for the government
and every other government in the world.
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes, very apt choice of words 'logistics', the virus certainly employs it to spread beyond China.
Tokyo-Engr
Knowing this virus is contagious before people being symptomatic and also knowing the virus has up to a 14 day incubation period we all know that this "quarantine" is not going to do much.
Cruise ships have been in the past really really great incubators for virus' and bacteria (anyone else old enough to remember the Legionnaires' disease breakouts on cruise ships decades ago?)
I am not going to make any criticism of this action (because holding all of these people for 14 days would be a logistical nightmare) but let's be honest about this; it is quite likely someone else on the ship has acquired the corona virus and it is likely they will be in contact with the public.
Sh1mon M4sada
I think if they really wanted to, it's possible to test and isolate healthy from sick, AND confine the sick, eg like what Singapore did during SARS, GPS wrist trackers and confine people to their homes.
that person
Pre-quarantines?
Quarantine everyone BEFORE travelling until they find a reliable way to test for Coronavirus?
Though I’m (maybe) serious, the logistics of this is impossible, I guess. Both for government and travellers
JCosplay
Wait, where did they say that the ship would only be quarantined for 24 hours? Because I don’t see it in the article. I mean I agree that is a long enough time, but I just wanted to make sure that’s what’s in fact is going to happen.
kurisupisu
So, the 80 year had symptoms before embarking!
He was in the airport, buses and contagious?
When will the Japanese government wise up?
Dr. Theopolis
Is the port of disembarkation Japan? Or is Japan just a port of call before the ship moves on?
BeerDeliveryGuy
The ship departs from Yokohama, then goes to Kagoshima, HK, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, HK again, then back to Kagoshima and Yokohama.
bearandrodent
I hope they know the whereabouts of the 80 year old. Not that this will help everyone he’s contaminated to date.