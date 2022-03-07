Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aeroflot planes are parked at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia. Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin
national

Japan raises travel alert for Russia to second-highest level

TOKYO

Japan on Monday raised its travel alert for Russia to its second-highest level to warn against all trips there, as additional sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have left far fewer flights available and have begun seriously disrupting the local economy and citizens' lives.

Japan's Foreign Ministry lifted its risk warning to Level 3 on its four-point scale, after European countries and the United States closed off their airspace to Russian flights while Russia shut its airspace in retaliation. The steps leave limited means to fly to and from the country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were roughly 2,400 Japanese nationals in Russia as of Sunday, and the government has urged them to consider leaving the country using commercial flights still available.

The decisions by major credit card companies such as Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia have "started to affect the lives of the citizens in the nation as well," according to the ministry, urging against travel to Russia "regardless of purpose."

"The impact of economic sanctions on people staying in Russia is expected to become stronger, and various tense situations will arise," the ministry added.

Japan currently sets the daily cap on entrants from overseas at 5,000 as part of measures against the coronavirus. But Matsuno said the people returning from Russia will not be counted among the limited number of entrants.

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, Western countries and Japan, among other countries, have decided to impose sanctions on Moscow such as excluding several Russian banks from a key international payment network known as SWIFT to disrupt Russian trade and money transfers.

Last Thursday, Tokyo raised its travel advisory for most of Russia to the third-highest Level 2 from Level 1, as well as for Belarus, which has served as an entry point for Moscow's forces attacking their neighbor Ukraine, to Level 3.

For areas along Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, the ministry has hiked the advisory to the highest Level 4, which urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate and not to travel there, citing "the possibility of military conflicts."

The whole of Ukraine has already been under a Level 4 warning since mid-February, following Russia's military buildup along its borders with the country ahead of its invasion.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Aside from journalists, diplomats and only their immediate staff, there appears to be few-to-no legitimate reasons for Japanese nationals to remain there given the increasing, necessary worldwide sanctions against Russia.

“Chief Cabinet Sec’y Matsuno said there were roughly 2,400 J nationals in Russia as of Sun, and the gov’t has urged them to consider leaving the country using commercial flights still available.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Then again, from international news, journalists are not safe from police harassment nor soldier’s gunfire, shelling & missile attacks in Ukraine, despite their pleas & clarifications they have no weapons or ‘a side’ in the conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Some Japanese nationals could have Russian partners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Best stay away from Russia and China for a while. They are looking for pawns. Invest your time and money in India, Nigeria, South American democracies, etc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

