Japan reports 1,021 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday; 260 in Tokyo

Japan reported 1,021 new coronavirus cases Sunday, surpassing the 1,000 mark for the fourth day. The country's cumulative total stood at around 56,850.

Tokyo reported 260 new cases, with the figure remaining above 200 daily infections for the fifth consecutive day. The single-day figure followed 385 infections confirmed on Saturday, bringing the capital's cumulative infections to 17,714, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s and 30s accounted for about 53 percent of the 260 patients, remaining a large part of its recent surge in infections, according to data from the Tokyo government.

Two elderly women were confirmed dead, taking the total death toll to 340, the Tokyo government said.

Daily new infections remain high in other urban areas, with Osaka Prefecture reporting 147 cases, Aichi Prefecture 83, Kanagawa Prefecture 80, Saitama 56, Okinawa 60 and Chiba 48.

