national

Japan reports 107,186 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 107,186 new coronavirus cases, up 4,357 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 10,114 new cases, down 1,082 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 23, down three from Tuesday. The nationwide figure was 263, up six from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 111.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Move on. The only reason this ridiculousness has continued as long as it has, the only reason fathers haven't been able to enter hospitals to see their own children being born (speaking from experience), the only reason people mass-missed cancer appointments is because they were scared... which is what happens when you censor anyone who says anything contrary to the purported version of events pharmaceutical companies, the government and the mainstream media decided they wanted everyone to swallow. It is beyond funny at this point.

-1 ( +7 / -8 )

Is it really necessary to report on twenty hospitalized people every day against a population of 125 million?

How about the 111 dead bit?

I have a simple solution to reading & commenting on news that you feel is irrelevant. Wanna hear it?

@jay, an impressive number of conspiratorial cliches in that post, bravo!

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

which is what happens when you censor anyone who says anything contrary to the purported version of events pharmaceutical companies

How do you support this personal conclusion against the fact that the warnings and recommendations come from the mouth of experts and professionals working in the medical field? are the medical and scientific communities of the whole world in a conspiracy that damage them, their families and their friends?

Ignore completely the government, ignore the mass media, what does the primary sources says about covid? the communications from institutions of medicine? the scientific reports about the pandemic? is it the same you are complaining about? then it is justified to keep recommending the people to take special care.

These recommendations are the ones allowing a gradual recovery towards normal life without hospitalizations and deaths going completely out of control.

And no, censoring can be justified when it is about people repeating things that have been demonstrated as false, because this can mislead others into behaving mistakenly based on this false information.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Don’t worry so much, as the other side of the mainstream is censored and attacked too. For example I also draw quite some daily flak when demanding extinguishing the viruses by time limited harsh measures so that there’s an end to the pandemic, daily death tolls, future LongCovid disasters, vaccinations dead, decreased average life expectancy and simply just the limit- and endless next bunch of infection waves.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Move on.

Indeed, it's high time to move on and go back to normal.

which is what happens when you censor anyone who says anything contrary to the purported version of events pharmaceutical companies, the government and the mainstream media decided they wanted everyone to swallow.

How do you support this personal conclusion against the fact that the warnings and recommendations come from the mouth of experts and professionals working in the medical field?

How do you support your personal conclusions, which are contradicted by warnings and recommendations from the mouth of many other experts and professionals working in the medical field?

... are the medical and scientific communities of the whole world in a conspiracy that damage them...

Just those who have strong direct or indirect ties to pharma.

their families and their friends?

What they say and do publicly is not necessarily the same as what they say and do privately.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

