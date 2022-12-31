Japan reports 107,465 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 107,465 new coronavirus cases, down 41,319 from Friday. Tokyo reported 11,189 new cases, down 3,336 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 46, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 588, up 14 from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 292.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Ben
Rather amazing Japan’s been leading the world since the October opening and barely a peep about it.
Pickle
maybe it’s not too late to try a zerocovid strategy?