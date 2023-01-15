Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 108,281 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 108,281 new coronavirus cases, down 23,790 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 8,269 new cases, down 2,458 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 43, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 672, down 21 from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 415.

RIP the 415 departed.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Looks like there could a general trending drop. What do my esteemed impartial commenters think?

The weirder the better!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's dropping. Should be down to the single figures within a few weeks. Then wait a few weeks, bring classification to class 5, remove masks/partitions/sanitizers. Then on wave no. 9. And so on, ad nauseam.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

