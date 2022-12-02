Japan reports 109,591 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 109,591 new coronavirus cases, down 337 from Friday. Tokyo reported 13,321 new cases, up 2,077 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 20, unchanged from Friday. The nationwide figure was 341, down eight from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 180.© Japan Today
kurisupisu
Not much of a problem then….
MumbaiRocks!
In Yokohama today and never seen so many people in my life.
Sanjinosebleed
What’s the way out for Japan?? Are they going to keep the silly masks and vaccinations for 6 month olds for ever?? When is the govt going to grow a spine and call an end to the madness??? Or will the numbers be still reported by the 50th wave??….
Elvis is here
Sounds like someone is enjoying his holiday. Don't worry Chicken Little, the Sky isn't gonna fall down. You'll be home soon.
ClippetyClop
Wtf is it with you and question marks?????????
Takimata
In related news, Japan yesterday passed the mark of 50,000 cumulative Covid-related deaths.
Which is a sad milestone, but also remains a clear sign that something was done right since it's still only a fraction of other countries' death tolls.
Also, Eastmann: Cut it out, will you? You don't have the exact number, stop announcing one as if you did.