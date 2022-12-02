Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 109,928 new coronavirus case

TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 109,928 new coronavirus cases, down 8,273 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 11,244 new cases, down 1,088 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 20, up one from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 349, down two from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 187.

3 Comments
COVID-19 is still present and people should keep take care.

So many maskless people out watching the soccer and celebrating this morning and tonight. Superpreader events I guess.

I would expect cases to rise to at least a million cases by next week due to the contagiousness of the virus and the amount of people out and about.

Hmmmmmm.

94 dead were vaccinated ones.

