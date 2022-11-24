Japan reports 117,840 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 117,840 new coronavirus cases, up 57,732 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 12,938 new cases, up 7,299 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 20, up five from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 295, up 14 from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 100.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Newgirlintown
Cue the comments about vaccines and masks, and people complaining about this still being reported while simultaneously defeating their own opinion by reading said article.
iraira
Newgirl....I think you made the moderator's job a lot easier tonight.