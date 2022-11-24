Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 117,840 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 117,840 new coronavirus cases, up 57,732 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 12,938 new cases, up 7,299 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 20, up five from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 295, up 14 from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 100.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Cue the comments about vaccines and masks, and people complaining about this still being reported while simultaneously defeating their own opinion by reading said article.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Newgirl....I think you made the moderator's job a lot easier tonight.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog