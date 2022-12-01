Japan reports 118,201 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 118,201 new coronavirus cases, down 20,195 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 12,332 new cases, down 2,067 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 19, up one from Wednesday. The nationwide figure was 339, down two from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 182.© Japan Today
Elvis is here
Huge numbers time to lockdown like other counties! Oh wait!!
jeffb
According to Dr. Fukushima, Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University, the vaccine is what is causing people in Japan to have weaker immune responses. That is a potentially outrageous claim! I wonder if he has any data to back that up? https://rumble.com/v1y1kf4-dr-masanori-fukushima-professor-emeritus-at-kyoto-university-warns-about-va.html
Zizi
Dr. Fukushima is clearly a moron
Nemo
Um, I think you mean "Japan" There is a whole rest of the country OUTSIDE the Captial (A fact that I too occasionally forget.)
Sanjinosebleed
Hospitalised with severe symptoms in Tokyo…19
come on time to move on mask off!
virusrex
The problem is that this is completely false. His claims are easily contradicted by epiemiological evidence that vaccinated people are not at higher risk of infection but the opposite, and much more they are much better protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death.
His "arguments" completely depend on misrepresenting any and all deaths after vaccination as if they were consequence of the vaccine, but a simple comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated people clearly demonstrate vaccinated people are not dying at higher rates.
At the point he tried to hide the role of variants with higher transmissibility and pretended that an increase of cases this year happened exclusively in Japan he lost any credibility between experts.
The data available do not support his claims, it debunks them.
theResident
Give it up @Sanji. You are not even here.
iraira
Jeffb....
There is some evidence of a weaker immune response towards variants due to this concept called Original Antigenic Sin (it's been getting press recently), wherein one's immune system goes with what it knows from prior exposure even though the efficacy of the antibody response to the original virus is lessened against the variant.
In addition, it has been awhile since people got their second shot and/or boosters, so immunity has waned somewhat.
Also, different variants take advantage of different inherent weaknesses in an individual's immune system (often with interferon production, signaling, targeting genes. Interferon is the first line of defense against viruses so if the systems involved the above are not working properly, you got problems).
Could be a combo of all three and/or other factors.
Elvis is here
Sanji still here? I thought he'd left the building.
Zoroto
That's a lot of dearly departed.
Takimata
iraira,
Yes, it's getting "press" recently, of course it is. One thing I have noticed over the run of the pandemic is that the antivaccination community is, almost as if by hive coordination, pushing a different "highly controversial" scientific or scientific-sounding keyphrase every two weeks or so. This time it is "Original Antigenic Sin", last week it was "Gain of Function Research". It takes the scientific and science-publishing community to debunk the keyphrase for a week, after which the antivaxers completely abandon it and latch on to the next keyphrase of their choosing.
It's getting tiresome.
Also, Mr. Fukushima may well have been accomplished in his field (which apparantly used to be oncology in the 1980s before switching to academic organisational tasks some 20 years ago). But boy, if you look at the video that is currently making the rounds, he's rambling for four minutes straight without making a single point (garnished with a big dollop of xenophobia).
stickman1760
Probably the same or close to the number of flu fatalities. Is Japan ever going to consider an off ramp or do we have to wear masks forever? I enjoy watching the Japanese fans at the World Cup with no masks. They must be thinking this is great.
wolfshine
Looks like Japan will soon be approaching two hundred deaths a day. This is the new normal, and it will only get worse from here on out, especially with each new wave. "Risk reduction" ended up being a collosal falsehood. The risk hasn't reduced at all.
Sanjinosebleed
Still here watching all the kiddies playing school sports with masks on and the people driving by themselves with masks on…temp checks at the izakaya only to take the mask off as soon as one sits down. Looks,like the inside of the izakaya is the only sane place in Japan. People laughing and smiling with masks off only to go grey again when they have to don them to depart and head back into the reality of mask overkill!
Elvis is here
That sounds terrible. They should be doing that with masks on.
Have you worn a kimono and gotten dressed up like a woman from a bygone age yet? It would suite you.
virusrex
Compare fatality rates by number of cases, this will completely disprove your claim. For example in December 1st of 2021 Japan had 123 cases and one death, if the risk was the same then the 118,201 cases of today would mean having close to 1000 deaths.
Sanjinosebleed
Elvis is hereToday 05:43 pm JST
Hahaha projecting a bit too much me thinks. Sad little peon….
wolfshine
@Sanji, when you eventually get here, you will be able to find places where that isn't an issue.
In particular, there are tons of places in Shibuya where the staff actually discourages masking. Many of these places also kept their doors open during the SoEs. You'll know them when you see them. Where there are lots of young people and open rebellion, Covid is ignored. Where you have lots of old people, people go out of their way to try to please the hierarchy hivemind.
Elvis is here
Yep. Place near me in Kichijoji has been going maskless since Elvis-knows-when.
Gosh. That hurts but I forgive you.
Sven Asai
Anyway, fact are the death tolls, the LongCovid symptoms and a significantly decreased average life expectancy. So I still recommend a strict NoCovid strategy. But go ahead ‘living’ with the viruses, no masks and no further vaccinations. But don’t cry and complain no one told you in a few years ahead from now or later out of your much earlier than necessary coffins.
master
actual academic says out loud what is common knowledge. Your immune system response becomes weaker after the 2nd shot (at least) and you start to get an increasingly weaker efficacy which is negative by probably your 4th shot. In other words, the vaccinated are now MORE likely to be infected, be hospitalized and die from C19.
the current situation in heavily vaccinated Japan cannot be refuted. Now after 4 or 5 shots, record numbers in all 3 categories
the peanut gallery with absolutely zero qualifications and experience;
Good
The JT moderator clearly had 2 whole cans of Asahi Super Dry yet again today.
Moderator: We apologize for the error. It has now been corrected.
Takimata
master,
That is a popular misreading of study results. Efficacy does not become negative, but it can show as negative in study results due to the heavy bias introduced by a largely not virus-naïve unvaccinated population. Something the respective study authors note in their publications.
This can be statistically proven to be incorrect. As per the CDC, one of the few sources of deaths by vaccination status: "People aged 12 and older vaccinated with an updated (bivalent) booster had 14.9x lower risk of dying from COVID-19, and 3.2x lower risk of testing positive for COVID-19".