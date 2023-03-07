Japan reports 12,014 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 12,014 new coronavirus cases, up 7,751 from Monday. Tokyo reported 989 new cases, up 654 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 124, down seven from Monday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 35.© Japan Today
4 Comments
falseflagsteve
Very low numbers as we enter into Spring and the lovely cherry blossom viewing.
I guess for most Covid is now a distant memory and those that were afraid can now enjoy life again, onwards and upwards
Stephen
Numbers are becoming irrelevant now. In a post yesterday, I commented that I hoped mask wearing would drop 20-30% from next week. Somebody commented why does it bother you what other people do? Here’s why. I’m one of the only people maskless so I obviously stand out. It’s not me that’s against science anymore but people stare at you anyway. Another reason: People - especially children - are not making their own choices. Many are coerced or peer-pressured to conform. Finally, a lot of studies are coming out showing the detrimental effect masks are having on child development. One study in Hong Kong showed a large increase in young children needing speech therapy. Let’s just end the madness now.
Elvis is here
Our moral compass from Osaka!
Elvis is here
That is not very reassuring from someone who is afraid. Daddy really doesn't know best
Sam Watters
At some point we will have to stop asking everyone to act a certain way so other feel safe. The key word being “feel.”
Awa no Gaijin
Masks are nothing compared to all the other stuff children are being subjected to in our topsy-turvy world !