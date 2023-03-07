Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 12,014 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 12,014 new coronavirus cases, up 7,751 from Monday. Tokyo reported 989 new cases, up 654 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 124, down seven from Monday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 35.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Very low numbers as we enter into Spring and the lovely cherry blossom viewing.

I guess for most Covid is now a distant memory and those that were afraid can now enjoy life again, onwards and upwards

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Numbers are becoming irrelevant now. In a post yesterday, I commented that I hoped mask wearing would drop 20-30% from next week. Somebody commented why does it bother you what other people do? Here’s why. I’m one of the only people maskless so I obviously stand out. It’s not me that’s against science anymore but people stare at you anyway. Another reason: People - especially children - are not making their own choices. Many are coerced or peer-pressured to conform. Finally, a lot of studies are coming out showing the detrimental effect masks are having on child development. One study in Hong Kong showed a large increase in young children needing speech therapy. Let’s just end the madness now.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

I guess for most Covid is now a distant memory and those that were afraid can now enjoy life again, onwards and upwards

Our moral compass from Osaka!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

those that were afraid can now enjoy life again, onwards and upwards

That is not very reassuring from someone who is afraid. Daddy really doesn't know best

1 ( +2 / -1 )

That is not very reassuring from someone who is afraid.

At some point we will have to stop asking everyone to act a certain way so other feel safe. The key word being “feel.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Finally, a lot of studies are coming out showing the detrimental effect masks are having on child development.

Masks are nothing compared to all the other stuff children are being subjected to in our topsy-turvy world !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo