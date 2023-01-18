Japan reports 125,108 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 125,108 new coronavirus cases, down 1,881 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 9,187 new cases, down 1,933 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 44, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 689, down one from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 449.© Japan Today
