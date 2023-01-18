Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 125,108 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 125,108 new coronavirus cases, down 1,881 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 9,187 new cases, down 1,933 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 44, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 689, down one from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 449.

Just wait till Japan feels the force of… the kraken.

Coming soon to a city near you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! These Covid numbers are certainly numbers!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

