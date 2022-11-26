Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 125,327 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 125,327 new coronavirus cases, up 7,487 from Friday. Tokyo reported 13,569 new cases, up 631 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 18, down two from Friday. The nationwide figure was 303, up eight from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 164.

I say the wave is peaking.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The government keeps internal statistics on what percentage of these deaths are vaccinated with 1, 2, 3, 4 or more doses.

That data should be released to the public.

There's no reason to hide it other than to protect government officials from facing a backlash.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

