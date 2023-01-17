Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 126,989 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 126,989 new coronavirus cases, up 72,611 from Monday. Tokyo reported 11,120 new cases, up 6,687 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 48, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 690, up three from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 357.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Numbers on the way up again, going where they belong. Was the last few days nothing more than an aberration?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Case numbers seem to be on the downtrend, we might just be over the peak of the wave, calling for cautious optimism. Hospitalizations and deaths are still distressingly high, but that is to be expected with those trailing the case numbers by a week or two.

Was the last few days nothing more than an aberration?

I know Japan releases the numbers like that, and it's an easy copy&paste job, but day-to-day comparisons are completely pointless. Week-by-week comparisons are currently not meaningful either, with last week's monday having been a holiday the numbers are all over the place. A rolling 7-day average would be most useful, but I realize that would take a bit more effort.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And yet, the main message in Japan is still "vaccination is the best way to reduce your risk"?

Significant studies are identifying long-term health risks from a vaccine which was administered to as many people as possible without a long-term study being possible. If this weren't COVID, instead a more uncommon vaccine that can cause a chronic and even terminal disease such as postural tachycardia, the conclusion would be uncertainty, not a ringing endorsement. The Lymerix vaccine, for example, was pulled for causing Lyme-like adverse effects less serious than Lyme itself.... but get your COVID boosters?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog