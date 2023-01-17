Japan reports 126,989 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 126,989 new coronavirus cases, up 72,611 from Monday. Tokyo reported 11,120 new cases, up 6,687 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 48, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 690, up three from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 357.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
tora
Numbers on the way up again, going where they belong. Was the last few days nothing more than an aberration?
Roy Sophveason
Case numbers seem to be on the downtrend, we might just be over the peak of the wave, calling for cautious optimism. Hospitalizations and deaths are still distressingly high, but that is to be expected with those trailing the case numbers by a week or two.
I know Japan releases the numbers like that, and it's an easy copy&paste job, but day-to-day comparisons are completely pointless. Week-by-week comparisons are currently not meaningful either, with last week's monday having been a holiday the numbers are all over the place. A rolling 7-day average would be most useful, but I realize that would take a bit more effort.
Jay
And yet, the main message in Japan is still "vaccination is the best way to reduce your risk"?
Significant studies are identifying long-term health risks from a vaccine which was administered to as many people as possible without a long-term study being possible. If this weren't COVID, instead a more uncommon vaccine that can cause a chronic and even terminal disease such as postural tachycardia, the conclusion would be uncertainty, not a ringing endorsement. The Lymerix vaccine, for example, was pulled for causing Lyme-like adverse effects less serious than Lyme itself.... but get your COVID boosters?