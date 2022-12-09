Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 127,090 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 127,090 new coronavirus cases, down 5,975 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 13,556 new cases, down 548 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 17, unchanged from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 378, up 15 from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 228.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Wait for it… I can hear someone about to comment about masks and vaccines…

0 ( +2 / -2 )

You rang??

Mask off, open up, stop the vaccine circus!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Good to see the numbers falling but yes, stay masked at all times and get your fourth or fifth booster shot asap.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No don’t, because obviously they don’t work otherwise the pandemic would be over….

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

obviously they don’t work otherwise 

You better tell China that.

otherwise the pandemic would be over….

I thought it was over for the most of us. Vaccines to thank for that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No but wait….Japan has 130000 cases must be a typo…those vaccines working so well….oh dear

0 ( +0 / -0 )

