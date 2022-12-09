Japan reports 127,090 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 127,090 new coronavirus cases, down 5,975 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 13,556 new cases, down 548 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 17, unchanged from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 378, up 15 from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 228.© Japan Today
Newgirlintown
Wait for it… I can hear someone about to comment about masks and vaccines…
Sanjinosebleed
You rang??
Mask off, open up, stop the vaccine circus!
tamanegi
Good to see the numbers falling but yes, stay masked at all times and get your fourth or fifth booster shot asap.
Sanjinosebleed
No don’t, because obviously they don’t work otherwise the pandemic would be over….
Elvis is here
You better tell China that.
I thought it was over for the most of us. Vaccines to thank for that.
Sanjinosebleed
No but wait….Japan has 130000 cases must be a typo…those vaccines working so well….oh dear