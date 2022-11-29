Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 127,422 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 127,422 new coronavirus cases, up 78,305 from Monday. Tokyo reported 14,680 new cases, up 8,913 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 20, up three from Monday. The nationwide figure was 334, up 12 from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 153.

Over one hundred deaths a day, and it looks like it is going to get worse heading into 2023.

Throughout all of 2022 (including the winter), we have been dealing with the Omicron variant, and the available data clearly supports this. But deaths keep increasing with each new wave. This is despite the population wearing masks, and the government buying and offering people new mRNA boosters. Clearly, this combined strategy has been a failure. Pointing to a hypothetical/imaginary 2x, 3x, 5x, or 10x number of deaths is not a serious defense of this policy, one which is heavily damaging the Japanese economy.

The "scientific communities" still running cover for the mRNA manufacturers either...:

-Work for the manufacturers

-Work for the government and want to mitigate PR damage for the politicians

-Work for a university and get grant money

The government needs to stop buying new mRNA doses. Approve the Shionogi Pharmaceuticals domestically produced vaccine. Remove the 3X vaccination/PCR negative requirement for entry.

