Japan reports 13,740 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 13,740 new coronavirus cases, down 13,631 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 799 new cases, down 953 from Saturday, the first time the number has been below 1,000 since June 20 last year when it was 828.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 291, down 23 from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 137.

