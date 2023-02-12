Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 13,740 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 13,740 new coronavirus cases, down 13,631 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 799 new cases, down 953 from Saturday, the first time the number has been below 1,000 since June 20 last year when it was 828.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 291, down 23 from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 137.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo