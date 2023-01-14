Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 132,071 new coronavirus cases; record high 503 deaths

TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 132,071 new coronavirus cases, down 12,006 from Friday. Tokyo reported 10,727 new cases, down 514 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 46, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 693, down two from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 503, and the first time the death toll for a single day has topped 500.

