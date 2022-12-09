Japan reports 135,761 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 135,761 new coronavirus cases, up 8,671 from Friday. Tokyo reported 14,558 new cases, up 1,002 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 15, down two from Friday. The nationwide figure was 378, unchanged from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 222.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
Numbers will go up and down as Covid will linger around for quite a while. Draconian measures like lockdowns and vaccine passports do not work. Life must go on and those who still have an irrational fear need to man up and get better and refrain from their negativity.
Elvis is here
False. A vaccine passport was reported to have kicked a Corona out of the building last week in CNB and Yahoo news! Amazing
But what about vaccines? Do they work? Someone must know...
Elvis is here
Wow -10 votes for FFS in 17 minutes. That's like -40 votes/hour. Me thinks you doing something wrong.
falseflagsteve
Elvis
Vaccines were beneficial with earlier variants that were more lethal than Omicron variants. The latest variants mutate quickly and evade the vaccines effectively. The latest boosters are very short lived in helping prevent infection and transmission.
Due to the mildness of the latest variant and the poor vaccine protection it’s not necessary for boosters for the vast majority. No risk assessment has been made for latest boosters and human trails are yet to be completed.
The take up rate for latest boosters, around 10% in USA and also Japan shows the public’s reluctance to get constant boosters that often cause side effects, short and occasionally long term.
N. Knight
What a total steaming pile of horse manure.
Elvis is here
A subjective comment. They do work though. Take out "very short lived" and hey-presto
falseflagsteve
N Knight
Most people will have side effects from the aforementioned medical procedure. The vast majority of the Japanese population have decided that they do not want to risk these for a virus that usually produces mild cold type symptoms.
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/safety-and-side-effects/
Takimata
FFS, FFS!
Such as a sore arm, drowsiness, or a little temperature for a day, by your own source. Everything beyond that is "very rare", by your own source.
The vast majority of the Japanese population has not even been offered the 2nd booster shot yet.
falseflagsteve
Takimata
Yes severe effects are rare, I never said otherwise. Why risk them though as severe effects from the virus for the vast majority and almost zero for the children.
Worldwide the vast majority are shunning the latest boosters, check for yourself.
Elvis is here
Hey Stevie Winder! Where's my reply??
falseflagsteve
Elvis
They don’t work well enough, people were told about a pandemic of the unvaccinated when it ended up a pandemic for all.
People worldwide are shunning them, there won’t be a large uptake unless more draconian measures are pushed through compelling it.
iraira
Steve,,,,stop telling people to "check for yourself". We want to know where you are getting your "facts" from. If Alex Jones is whispering sweet nothings into your ear, then maybe your info is a tad bit off. You tell us where you get your information, please and we can compare our sources. Unless you don't want your opinion to be taken seriously.