Japan reports 136,237 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 136,237 new coronavirus cases, down 22,146 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 13,646 new cases, down 3,374 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 32, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 482, unchanged from Saturday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 232.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Sanjinosebleed
When???
Bronco
This is way higher than it was in 2020, when the deadlier Alpha variant was circulating.
Why are there more deaths now than there were in 2020?
Gaijinjland
@sanjinosebleed
(Insert expletive here).
Elvis is here
People are not wearing masks and are shunning vaccines, and other preventive measures, despite advice from medical professionals telling them not to.
Or the vaccine and masks might be infecting people with Corona.
You chose.