national

Japan reports 137,193 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 137,193 new coronavirus cases, up 89,572 from Monday. Tokyo reported 15,501 new cases, down 10,113 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down one from Monday. The nationwide figure was 361, up 13 from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 147.

Japan still no. in weekly infections, now followed by France! Also, Japan is now no. 2 worldwide in weekly deaths. Not so nice...

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

End of first paragraph is wrong yet again. JT really needs to find new editors and moderators.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Terrible news….. mask up vax up and avoid all crowded places…. But for Covid, 147 otherwise perfectly healthy people wouldn’t be dead had they been vaccinated with the scientifically proven safe and effective vaccines….. 1 million new cases in a week …. Hotels and hospitals are stuffed again .!.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

