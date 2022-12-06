Japan reports 137,193 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 137,193 new coronavirus cases, up 89,572 from Monday. Tokyo reported 15,501 new cases, down 10,113 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down one from Monday. The nationwide figure was 361, up 13 from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 147.© Japan Today
