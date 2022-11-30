Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 138,396 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 138,396 new coronavirus cases, up 10,974 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 14,399 new cases, down 281 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 18, down two from Tuesday. The nationwide figure was 342, up eight from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 210.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Huge cases still.

In this highly vaccinated country, it manages to lead the world in infection rate.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

painkillerToday  04:50 pm JST

Huge cases still.

In this highly vaccinated country, it manages to lead the world in infection rate.

hard to imagine with the continued draconian measures in Japan it has the highest rate of infection in the world….

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 210.

That is a bit higher than usual. Does anyone know the highest number of deaths in one day in Japan?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Going up fast enough for bonenkai to be cancelled???

2 ( +4 / -2 )

@Aly…

That is a bit higher than usual. Does anyone know the highest number of deaths in one day in Japan?

It was September 2nd this year with 350 deaths!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If the vaccines are so effective then why are people being infected?

And moderate my comment about the effects of mRNA on the human immune system?

Arrogantly pathetic!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Going up fast enough for bonenkai to be cancelled???

If they find a way to drink through their masks, god help us all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aly RustomToday  04:56 pm JST

That is a bit higher than usual. Does anyone know the highest number of deaths in one day in Japan?

this is this JGOV website has a bit better breakdown. Looks like 350 during the previous omicron wave was highest. Would be nice if they drilled down a bit more into comorbidities but better than nothing.

https://covid19.mhlw.go.jp/en/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If the vaccines are so effective then why are people being infected?

Because not everybody is fully vaccinated, because vaccines have never claimed to be 100% effective against infection (specially against variants), because the omicron variants are terribly efficient at infecting people, because people are not under the full repertoire of measures that act together with the vaccines to reduce infection, because the focus is now towards avoiding complications, hospitalizations and deaths (being a much more reasonable goal), etc. etc.

The same reasons endlessly repeated here that people still like to pretend have never been mentioned.

And moderate my comment about the effects of mRNA on the human immune system?

You mean educate it to better fight against the pathogen? because that are the effects demonstrated scientifically.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Concerning but not surprising. People have let their guard down.

*hard to imagine with the continued draconian measures in Japan it has the highest rate of infection in the world….

What “draconian measures”? I’m on the subway now going about my usual business.

Does anyone have any clue what this means?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog