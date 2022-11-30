Japan reports 138,396 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 138,396 new coronavirus cases, up 10,974 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 14,399 new cases, down 281 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 18, down two from Tuesday. The nationwide figure was 342, up eight from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 210.© Japan Today
painkiller
Huge cases still.
In this highly vaccinated country, it manages to lead the world in infection rate.
Sanjinosebleed
hard to imagine with the continued draconian measures in Japan it has the highest rate of infection in the world….
Aly Rustom
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 210.
That is a bit higher than usual. Does anyone know the highest number of deaths in one day in Japan?
Good
Going up fast enough for bonenkai to be cancelled???
Jim
It was September 2nd this year with 350 deaths!
kurisupisu
If the vaccines are so effective then why are people being infected?
And moderate my comment about the effects of mRNA on the human immune system?
Arrogantly pathetic!
SDCA
If they find a way to drink through their masks, god help us all.
Sanjinosebleed
this is this JGOV website has a bit better breakdown. Looks like 350 during the previous omicron wave was highest. Would be nice if they drilled down a bit more into comorbidities but better than nothing.
https://covid19.mhlw.go.jp/en/
virusrex
Because not everybody is fully vaccinated, because vaccines have never claimed to be 100% effective against infection (specially against variants), because the omicron variants are terribly efficient at infecting people, because people are not under the full repertoire of measures that act together with the vaccines to reduce infection, because the focus is now towards avoiding complications, hospitalizations and deaths (being a much more reasonable goal), etc. etc.
The same reasons endlessly repeated here that people still like to pretend have never been mentioned.
You mean educate it to better fight against the pathogen? because that are the effects demonstrated scientifically.
Chuck
Concerning but not surprising. People have let their guard down.*hard to imagine with the continued draconian measures in Japan it has the highest rate of infection in the world….
What “draconian measures”? I’m on the subway now going about my usual business.
