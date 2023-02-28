Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 14,524 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 14,524 new coronavirus cases, up 9,194 from Monday. Tokyo reported 1,181 new cases, up 811 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 166, down four from Monday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
A gradual drift downwards. Time to ditch the masks without delay.

My word, the censors are busy today. Here's some free advice: If you don't like comments that oppose your obvious agenda, don't open them to comments. Censorship is the coward's tool, because it shows you're not confident enough in your opinions to tolerate any dissent. And locking a thread when your side gets thumped by the evidence makes you look childish - it's the equivalent of taking your bat and ball and going home when you're behind in the score.

This site is so hopelessly biased that the threads are simply leftist echo chambers. You'll never mature if you can't engage with opponents and only listen to your own tribe. That's why I'm still here. It'd be easy to retreat and post exclusively on sites with people I agree with, but that gets boring doing it all the time.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Thank goodness, modern computing and human ingenuity for safe and effective vaccines and treatments.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

These updates are good for one thing .!. .!. .!.

Gonna be sad to see them go .!. .!. .!. .!.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If you don't like comments that oppose your obvious agenda, don't open them to comments. 

Conspiracy theorists could refrain from posting anti-scientific bunk in the first place.

That's not censoring opinion. That is moderating disinformation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

