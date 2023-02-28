Japan reports 14,524 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 14,524 new coronavirus cases, up 9,194 from Monday. Tokyo reported 1,181 new cases, up 811 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 166, down four from Monday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.© Japan Today
prionking
A gradual drift downwards. Time to ditch the masks without delay.
Nemo
Thank goodness, modern computing and human ingenuity for safe and effective vaccines and treatments.
InYourEye
Nemo
Conspiracy theorists could refrain from posting anti-scientific bunk in the first place.
That's not censoring opinion. That is moderating disinformation.