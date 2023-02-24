Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 14,846 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 14,846 new coronavirus cases, up 8,334 from Friday. Tokyo reported 1,182 new cases, up 755 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 173, down 10 from Friday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.

If we can all just, social distance, wear masks, get vaccinated and work remotely unless an essential worker, we can flatten this curve in just 2 weeks.

Let's go - Covid Zero.

We are in this together.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Nice advice. I saw PCR tents in Kichijoji today, outside Marui.

I'm going to follow the official advice from credible health organisations such as the WHO and the government etc, before getting too excited.

I hope others do too for the benefit of their and their loved one's health.

Have a safe Saturday night everyone.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

