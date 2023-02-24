Japan reports 14,846 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 14,846 new coronavirus cases, up 8,334 from Friday. Tokyo reported 1,182 new cases, up 755 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 173, down 10 from Friday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.© Japan Today
