Japan reports 144,077 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 144,077 new coronavirus cases, down 41,395 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 11,241 new cases, down 2,186 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 46, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 695, down two from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 480.

