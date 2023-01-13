Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 144,077 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 144,077 new coronavirus cases, down 41,395 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 11,241 new cases, down 2,186 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 46, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 695, down two from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 480.

Things are going down

Can't ignore that!

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 480.

Yesterdays record high was

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 489.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/Japan-reports-185-472-new-coronavirus-cases

Records are being broken every day!!!

Don't believe everything you read folks

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Things are going down

Seems like the "records" are going down too. Yesterday, the record was higher than today's record.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

It is a given that Japan doesn't know the actual numbers anymore,

The situation is so out of control in this country now; not that it ever was in control.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Seems like the "records" are going down too. Yesterday, the record was higher than today's record.

I was getting confused.

At least it's going down though...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japanese just love numbers. Genius brain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And the down votes against an easily verified fact, just proves the low mentality and lack of scientific rigger of the comments here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why are you trying to draw a conclusion based on one day's-worth of data?

According to World of Meters, if we compare the last 7 days with the prior 7 day period, the number of cases has increased by 46% and the number of deaths has increased by 51% in Japan.

Burning Bush

Things are going down

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is a given that Japan doesn't know the actual numbers anymore,

The situation is so out of control in this country now; not that it ever was in control.

Lol. Click- click goes the KFC kid as he endures his swan dance to internet obscurity. Gone are days got the occasional newbie jumping up and down. Just trite worn out comments he/she posts.

Sayonara

0 ( +0 / -0 )

