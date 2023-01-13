Japan reports 144,077 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 144,077 new coronavirus cases, down 41,395 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 11,241 new cases, down 2,186 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 46, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 695, down two from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 480.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Things are going down
Can't ignore that!
Yesterdays record high was
https://japantoday.com/category/national/Japan-reports-185-472-new-coronavirus-cases
Records are being broken every day!!!
Don't believe everything you read folks
Elvis is here
Seems like the "records" are going down too. Yesterday, the record was higher than today's record.
painkiller
It is a given that Japan doesn't know the actual numbers anymore,
The situation is so out of control in this country now; not that it ever was in control.
Wobot
I was getting confused.
At least it's going down though...
Seigi
Japanese just love numbers. Genius brain.
Elvis is here
And the down votes against an easily verified fact, just proves the low mentality and lack of scientific rigger of the comments here.
iraira
Why are you trying to draw a conclusion based on one day's-worth of data?
According to World of Meters, if we compare the last 7 days with the prior 7 day period, the number of cases has increased by 46% and the number of deaths has increased by 51% in Japan.
Elvis is here
Lol. Click- click goes the KFC kid as he endures his swan dance to internet obscurity. Gone are days got the occasional newbie jumping up and down. Just trite worn out comments he/she posts.
Sayonara