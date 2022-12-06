Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 149,383 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 149,383 new coronavirus cases, up 12,190 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 14,496 new cases, down 1,005 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 19, down two from Tuesday. The nationwide figure was 346, down 15 from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 211.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

211 deaths.

in country where people wearing face masks 24/7 ,keeping social distance,washing hands and getting jabbed as per gov recommendation.

something is very fishy.

are all 211 deaths non vaccinated ones of some were vaccinated but still died because of side effects?

just wondering not cosnpiring as we never read here how many deaths were vaccinated and how many cases were vaccinated since both media and gov have decided to make these info "top secret" for some "reason"...?

why cant we get correct and full information coverage dear JT?

befehl?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog