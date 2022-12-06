Japan reports 149,383 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 149,383 new coronavirus cases, up 12,190 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 14,496 new cases, down 1,005 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 19, down two from Tuesday. The nationwide figure was 346, down 15 from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 211.© Japan Today
Eastman
211 deaths.
in country where people wearing face masks 24/7 ,keeping social distance,washing hands and getting jabbed as per gov recommendation.
something is very fishy.
are all 211 deaths non vaccinated ones of some were vaccinated but still died because of side effects?
just wondering not cosnpiring as we never read here how many deaths were vaccinated and how many cases were vaccinated since both media and gov have decided to make these info "top secret" for some "reason"...?
why cant we get correct and full information coverage dear JT?
befehl?