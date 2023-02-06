Japan reports 15,612 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 15,612 new coronavirus cases, down 16,847 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 1,105 new cases, down 1,182 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 39, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 406, up one from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 124.© Japan Today
7thPatriarch
The Ministry of Pharmaceuticals finally got around to releasing data from the 8th wave, in the period between Sept 27 to January 8th, 2023.
Out of 547000 cases there were 833 deaths. 95% were over age 60 and 17% of were unvaxxinated. That's similar to the 19.6% in the independent report compiled by Fukushima Prefecture.
Speaking of Fukushimas, last Thursday Dr. Fukushima announced a lawsuit against the government for continuing with the vaxxine long after September 2021 when the Ministry published data showing across all ages the risk of death was higher after being vaxxed. This data was not disclosed and later scrubbed, showing clear intent to deceive the public.
The good doctor also mentioned that seniors who received 2 doses were four times more likely to test positive than unvaxxed seniors. This aligns with the study out of Sweden showing -97% effectiveness 50 weeks post two doses.
https://twitter.com/You3_JP/status/1622227343602507777
The full press conference is available on Nicovideo, where it's safer than on Alphabet's Youtube, which is vertically integrated with Pfizer through Blackrock and Vanguard.
Pickle
Hasn’t been this low since autumn, hope it continues downwards this time instead of curving back up into yet another smaller wave… surely by now the majority of people will have been exposed once or twice.