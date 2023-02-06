Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 15,612 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 15,612 new coronavirus cases, down 16,847 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 1,105 new cases, down 1,182 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 39, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 406, up one from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 124.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Ministry of Pharmaceuticals finally got around to releasing data from the 8th wave, in the period between Sept 27 to January 8th, 2023.

Out of 547000 cases there were 833 deaths. 95% were over age 60 and 17% of were unvaxxinated. That's similar to the 19.6% in the independent report compiled by Fukushima Prefecture. 

Speaking of Fukushimas, last Thursday Dr. Fukushima announced a lawsuit against the government for continuing with the vaxxine long after September 2021 when the Ministry published data showing across all ages the risk of death was higher after being vaxxed. This data was not disclosed and later scrubbed, showing clear intent to deceive the public. 

The good doctor also mentioned that seniors who received 2 doses were four times more likely to test positive than unvaxxed seniors. This aligns with the study out of Sweden showing -97% effectiveness 50 weeks post two doses. 

https://twitter.com/You3_JP/status/1622227343602507777

The full press conference is available on Nicovideo, where it's safer than on Alphabet's Youtube, which is vertically integrated with Pfizer through Blackrock and Vanguard.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Hasn’t been this low since autumn, hope it continues downwards this time instead of curving back up into yet another smaller wave… surely by now the majority of people will have been exposed once or twice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo