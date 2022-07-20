Japan reports 152,535 coronavirus cases; 30 prefectures have record highs

People wearing face masks walk in front of a sign in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.

Tokyo on Wednesday reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases, up 9,383 from Tuesday and up 3,523 from last Wednesday, as numbers continued to surge across Japan.

Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with a record high 21,976. In all, 30 prefectures reported their highest daily numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 176, up 21 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were (Kanagawa (11,443), Fukuoka (9,136), Hyogo (6,667), Chiba (5,210), Okinawa (5,160), Saitama (4,811), Kumamoto (3,772), Shizuoka (3,724), Kagoshima (2,718), Gifu (2,594), Kyoto (2,487), Miyagi (2,094), Hokkaido (2,060), Ehime (1,964), Oita (1,940), Gunma (1,910), Saga (1,802), Tochigi (1,783), Shimane (1,608), Nagano (1,594), Nagasaki (1,587), Aomori (1,435), Hiroshima (1,406), Shiga (1,366), Yamaguchi (1,193), Miyazaki (1,152), Okayama (1,133), Mie (1,051), Ibaraki (1,039), Yamanashi (1,015), Kagawa (987), Fukushima (958), Akita (830), Niigata (808), Toyama (807), Wakayama (746), Nara (721), Kochi (704), Fukui (638), Iwate (594), Yamagata (581), Tottori (564), Ishikawa (390) and Tokushima (297).

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

