Japan reports 152,535 coronavirus cases; 30 prefectures have record highs

Tokyo on Wednesday reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases, up 9,383 from Tuesday and up 3,523 from last Wednesday, as numbers continued to surge across Japan.
Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with a record high 21,976. In all, 30 prefectures reported their highest daily numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 176, up 21 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were (Kanagawa (11,443), Fukuoka (9,136), Hyogo (6,667), Chiba (5,210), Okinawa (5,160), Saitama (4,811), Kumamoto (3,772), Shizuoka (3,724), Kagoshima (2,718), Gifu (2,594), Kyoto (2,487), Miyagi (2,094), Hokkaido (2,060), Ehime (1,964), Oita (1,940), Gunma (1,910), Saga (1,802), Tochigi (1,783), Shimane (1,608), Nagano (1,594), Nagasaki (1,587), Aomori (1,435), Hiroshima (1,406), Shiga (1,366), Yamaguchi (1,193), Miyazaki (1,152), Okayama (1,133), Mie (1,051), Ibaraki (1,039), Yamanashi (1,015), Kagawa (987), Fukushima (958), Akita (830), Niigata (808), Toyama (807), Wakayama (746), Nara (721), Kochi (704), Fukui (638), Iwate (594), Yamagata (581), Tottori (564), Ishikawa (390) and Tokushima (297).
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
32 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Wow!
Randy Johnson
It's an endemic.
Elvis is here
It's a disaster!!!
Steven Mccarthy
It’s a pandemic….
Sven Asai
Ask yourself honestly for how long you think you can still stand it and the following waves, individually and as a society. But feel free to go ahead living with the viruses as you call it. Unbelievable, that ignorant stubborn stupidity anywhere except of maybe China, who know how to handle it because they know it best, if you guess what I mean.
stickman1760
This is not the same virus as it was two years ago. It is more infectious but less severe. If you are vaxxed you will almost certainly quickly recover if you get it. So really, no need to panic at the numbers.
let them go up to 40,000, 60,000, whatever. It won’t change the approach which should be to live with it and not let it dominate your life.
samuraivunyl
Stickman... Spot on.... My sister in law's family all got it, my wife's best friend's family all got it, loads of my son's friends got it....and they all got better within a week.... Yes it is highly contagious but for the majority of people, not life threatening.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
47,401 cases but only 176 people in hospital .
How many deaths ?
The sniffles !
stickman1760
Cases are practically irrelevant as almost all recover here in Japan. Compare the number of deaths if you want to look at something relevant
Zoroto
Correct, from the individual point of view. But not from the societal point of view. You are not in America now, but in a country where harmony and society actually matters.
That said, it may affect you as an individual also, if you require treatment and may not be able to get it, or not as fast as you need it.
Nepalibabu
If you're vulnerable, take every available precaution and mitigation strategy: avoiding crowded situations, masks, vaccines, antivirals (if you catch it) and finding like-minded people/friends who can adhere to your own safety protocols: that is what we've done, as a family.
We still have our children in school, but with the full understanding of their teachers and principals who do their best to shield them from infection (placing desks near open windows, doors, asking students to eat quietly, etc., etc.).
My employers allow me to telework now that numbers are this high: they are very accommodating, since they know I have multiple comorbidities. I always wear an N95 mask in the classroom, making sure that ventilation and classroom hygiene are enforced.
We began doing take-away from restaurants from last week; prior to that, we were eating in.
In this way, we adjust to the risks at hand.
We take care of aged family -- we know the risk is high for them as well. They are worried most of all, and their voices don't make it to discussion boards like this hardly ever.
Summer holiday? Sure we will, but as cautiously as we can: assess your risks and choose accordingly. Ultimately, the kids need to have their experiences in life, so that is gap in our shield -- but one that all medically vulnerable parents understand and try to manage.
Granted, we're the lucky ones: employers and schools that are sympathetic, with doctors who help us navigate the risks with realtime epidemiological data.
I worry for those who don't have those luxuries, i.e., living in crowded multi-generation households with work that doesn't allow for personal safety.
Stay safe and carry on. . .
stickman1760
You can live harmoniously here in Japan without allowing it to dominate your life.
it’s quite simple. Wear your mask, get vaxxed, don’t go to large gatherings.
Elvis is here
Generally, the narrative so far is anti-protection measures. The main reason seems to be that anti-measure people seem quick to make their opinions known (in loooongg posts) for reasons that are beyond the scope of this comment.
Gaijinjland
How is Japan’s situation a pandemic? Not to be mistaken for endemic, which can refer to certain diseases located among specific ethnic groups. I’m just curious as to why Japan almost never reports Covid death rates rather than the same old daily tally of new infections?
treble4punk
For most people it's not a question of whether you will survive.
But for 1 in 10, it is a question of whether you will get long covid.
Whether you will ever be able to walk up stairs again.
Whether you will be able to work.
Whether you can live independently.
oyatoi
Vaxxed to the max Australia, which has just approved Moderna for 6 month old toddlers, is putting the lie to that. 1,500 Covid deaths this month alone!
wolfshine
There is absolutely no honest or statistically accurate way to measure how many people have even had Covid, let alone how many have had long Covid.
And LOL at your description of the symptoms. Suffering a bad headache two months after you recovered does not warrant this absurd level of paranoia.
canigetawhatwhat
In line for my 7th moderna right now. Will be at the HUB after for a cold one.
wtfjapan
Compare the number of deaths if you want to look at something relevant
yes it is relevant, why do you thing the number of deaths have dramatically reduced compared to the begging of the pandemic, dah vaccinations, data that is shown through dozens of countries around the world with high vaccination rates, no masks dont work near as well when everybody is cramed together like prior to the pandemic, vaccinations dont always stop you getting covid , but reduces your chance of long covid and death
Gorramcowboy
Who cares? Get it, recover, move on.
Seriously, this is like reporting the common cold or flu at this point.
djv124
But sure... harmony and society matters here... if you're Japanese living here.