Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks walk in front of a sign in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan reports 152,535 coronavirus cases; 30 prefectures have record highs

32 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo on Wednesday reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases, up 9,383 from Tuesday and up 3,523 from last Wednesday, as numbers continued to surge across Japan.

Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with a record high 21,976. In all, 30 prefectures reported their highest daily numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 176, up 21 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were (Kanagawa (11,443), Fukuoka (9,136), Hyogo (6,667), Chiba (5,210), Okinawa (5,160), Saitama (4,811), Kumamoto (3,772), Shizuoka (3,724), Kagoshima (2,718), Gifu (2,594), Kyoto (2,487), Miyagi (2,094), Hokkaido (2,060), Ehime (1,964), Oita (1,940), Gunma (1,910), Saga (1,802), Tochigi (1,783), Shimane (1,608), Nagano (1,594), Nagasaki (1,587), Aomori (1,435), Hiroshima (1,406), Shiga (1,366), Yamaguchi (1,193), Miyazaki (1,152), Okayama (1,133), Mie (1,051), Ibaraki (1,039), Yamanashi (1,015), Kagawa (987), Fukushima (958), Akita (830), Niigata (808), Toyama (807), Wakayama (746), Nara (721), Kochi (704), Fukui (638), Iwate (594), Yamagata (581), Tottori (564), Ishikawa (390) and Tokushima (297).

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

32 Comments
Login to comment

Wow!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

It's an endemic.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

It's a disaster!!!

-8 ( +4 / -12 )

It’s a pandemic….

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Ask yourself honestly for how long you think you can still stand it and the following waves, individually and as a society. But feel free to go ahead living with the viruses as you call it. Unbelievable, that ignorant stubborn stupidity anywhere except of maybe China, who know how to handle it because they know it best, if you guess what I mean.

-10 ( +2 / -12 )

This is not the same virus as it was two years ago. It is more infectious but less severe. If you are vaxxed you will almost certainly quickly recover if you get it. So really, no need to panic at the numbers.

let them go up to 40,000, 60,000, whatever. It won’t change the approach which should be to live with it and not let it dominate your life.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Stickman... Spot on.... My sister in law's family all got it, my wife's best friend's family all got it, loads of my son's friends got it....and they all got better within a week.... Yes it is highly contagious but for the majority of people, not life threatening.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

47,401 cases but only 176 people in hospital .

How many deaths ?

The sniffles !

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Cases are practically irrelevant as almost all recover here in Japan. Compare the number of deaths if you want to look at something relevant

0 ( +4 / -4 )

This is not the same virus as it was two years ago. It is more infectious but less severe. If you are vaxxed you will almost certainly quickly recover if you get it. So really, no need to panic at the numbers.

let them go up to 40,000, 60,000, whatever. It won’t change the approach which should be to live with it and not let it dominate your life.

Correct, from the individual point of view. But not from the societal point of view. You are not in America now, but in a country where harmony and society actually matters.

That said, it may affect you as an individual also, if you require treatment and may not be able to get it, or not as fast as you need it.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

If you're vulnerable, take every available precaution and mitigation strategy: avoiding crowded situations, masks, vaccines, antivirals (if you catch it) and finding like-minded people/friends who can adhere to your own safety protocols: that is what we've done, as a family.

We still have our children in school, but with the full understanding of their teachers and principals who do their best to shield them from infection (placing desks near open windows, doors, asking students to eat quietly, etc., etc.).

My employers allow me to telework now that numbers are this high: they are very accommodating, since they know I have multiple comorbidities. I always wear an N95 mask in the classroom, making sure that ventilation and classroom hygiene are enforced.

We began doing take-away from restaurants from last week; prior to that, we were eating in.

In this way, we adjust to the risks at hand.

We take care of aged family -- we know the risk is high for them as well. They are worried most of all, and their voices don't make it to discussion boards like this hardly ever.

Summer holiday? Sure we will, but as cautiously as we can: assess your risks and choose accordingly. Ultimately, the kids need to have their experiences in life, so that is gap in our shield -- but one that all medically vulnerable parents understand and try to manage.

Granted, we're the lucky ones: employers and schools that are sympathetic, with doctors who help us navigate the risks with realtime epidemiological data.

I worry for those who don't have those luxuries, i.e., living in crowded multi-generation households with work that doesn't allow for personal safety.

Stay safe and carry on. . .

2 ( +3 / -1 )

You can live harmoniously here in Japan without allowing it to dominate your life.

it’s quite simple. Wear your mask, get vaxxed, don’t go to large gatherings.

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

Generally, the narrative so far is anti-protection measures. The main reason seems to be that anti-measure people seem quick to make their opinions known (in loooongg posts) for reasons that are beyond the scope of this comment.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

How is Japan’s situation a pandemic? Not to be mistaken for endemic, which can refer to certain diseases located among specific ethnic groups. I’m just curious as to why Japan almost never reports Covid death rates rather than the same old daily tally of new infections?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

For most people it's not a question of whether you will survive.

But for 1 in 10, it is a question of whether you will get long covid.

Whether you will ever be able to walk up stairs again.

Whether you will be able to work.

Whether you can live independently.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

This is not the same virus as it was two years ago. It is more infectious but less severe. If you are vaxxed you will almost certainly quickly recover if you get it. So really, no need to panic at the numbers.

Vaxxed to the max Australia, which has just approved Moderna for 6 month old toddlers, is putting the lie to that. 1,500 Covid deaths this month alone!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

But for 1 in 10, it is a question of whether you will get long covid.

Whether you will ever be able to walk up stairs again.

Whether you will be able to work.

Whether you can live independently.

There is absolutely no honest or statistically accurate way to measure how many people have even had Covid, let alone how many have had long Covid.

And LOL at your description of the symptoms. Suffering a bad headache two months after you recovered does not warrant this absurd level of paranoia.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

In line for my 7th moderna right now. Will be at the HUB after for a cold one.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Compare the number of deaths if you want to look at something relevant

yes it is relevant, why do you thing the number of deaths have dramatically reduced compared to the begging of the pandemic, dah vaccinations, data that is shown through dozens of countries around the world with high vaccination rates, no masks dont work near as well when everybody is cramed together like prior to the pandemic, vaccinations dont always stop you getting covid , but reduces your chance of long covid and death

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who cares? Get it, recover, move on.

Seriously, this is like reporting the common cold or flu at this point.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You are not in America now, but in a country where harmony and society actually matters

Ah, this made me laugh. Japan's idea of "society" does not include the foreigners who live here... most of us gaijin don't matter, in terms of our rights and how we are treated by the majority of Japanese people who have no experience living overseas and have no concept of anything except the xenophobia that is rampant in their "harmonious" country. If society and harmony were more than window dressing taped up with tatemae here in Japan, then I would think the borders would have opened up by now to the rest of the world and uniting families and people who haven't seen their loved ones in the past several years due to the Japanese government's ignorance of science. I would think that racist comments made in newspapers last year that told Japanese people to stay away from gaijin because they'll get covid from them would not have been printed. I would think that we would have got more than two non-dirtied, barely usable masks from the government at the start of the pandemic but rather masks for everybody in our families (sucked if you had more than two people living in your home, eh?), and consistent financial help during the hardest time of the pandemic.

But sure... harmony and society matters here... if you're Japanese living here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo